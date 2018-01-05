2018 Producers Guild of America Awards Nominations: ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Get Out,’ and More

The PGA Awards will be distributed two weeks from Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Nominees for the Producers Guild of America Awards have been revealed, capping off a busy award season week that has already included the Palm Springs Film Festival’s awards gala, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and the Art Directors and Writers Guild nominations, and the makeup and hairstyling Oscar shortlist — all leading up to Sunday’s Golden Globes.

For the first time, as the result of a tie among the 8,200 PGA voters, not 10 but 11 films will vie for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer, including “Call Me by Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “The Post,” and “Wonder Woman.” Winning this PGA Award typically bodes well for a film’s Best Picture Oscar chances, although last year that was not the case (“La La Land” won at the PGAs, “Moonlight” prevailed at the Academy Awards).

The 29th annual PGA ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 20, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Read the full list of film and television nominees below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Big Sick”

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

“Call Me By Your Name”

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

“Dunkirk”

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

“Get Out”

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

“I, Tonya”

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

“Lady Bird”

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill

“Molly’s Game”

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson

“The Post”

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

“The Shape Of Water”

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

“Wonder Woman”

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Boss Baby”

Producer: Ramsey Naito

“Coco”

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

“Despicable Me 3”

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

“Ferdinand”

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures (announced November 20):

“Chasing Coral”

Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

“City of Ghosts”

Producer: Matthew Heineman

“Cries from Syria”

Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler

“Earth: One Amazing Day”

Producer: Stephen McDonogh

“Jane”

*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower”

*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.

“The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee”

Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt

The television nominees are listed below in alphabetical order.

The producers of the programs in the following six categories are in the process of being vetted for awards eligibility this year, and the winners will be recognized at the official ceremony on January 20th.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

“Big Little Lies” (Season 1)

“The Crown” (Season 2)

“Game of Thrones” (Season 7)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1)

“Stranger Things” (Season 2)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 9)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 1)

“Master of None” (Season 2)

“Silicon Valley” (Season 4)

“Veep” (Season 6)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

“Black Mirror” (Season 4)

“Fargo” (Season 3)

“FEUD: Bette and Joan” (Season 1)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

“The Wizard of Lies”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

“30 for 30” (Season 8)

“60 Minutes” (Season 50)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Season 9, Season 10)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 1, Season 2)

“Spielberg”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (Season 2)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Season 15)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 4)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 3)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 43)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

“The Amazing Race” (Season 29)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Season 9)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Season 3)

“Top Chef” (Season 14)

“The Voice” (Season 12, Season 13)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

“Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training” (Season 1)

“Carpool Karaoke” (Season 1)

“Humans of New York: The Series” (Season 1)

“National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts” (Season 3)

“Viceland at the Women’s March” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

“All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams” (Season 2)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers” (Season 12)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 23)

“SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” (Season 3)

“VICE World of Sports” (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

“Doc McStuffins” (Season 4)

“Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017”

“School of Rock” (Season 3)

“Sesame Street” (Season 47)

“SpongeBob SquarePants” (Season 10, Season 11)

