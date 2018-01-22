2018 SAG Awards Winners: ‘Three Billboards,’ ‘Veep,’ and More — Full List

Kristen Bell hosted the 24th annual event.

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Jan. 21 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and for the first time had a host, with Kristen Bell presiding over the event. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, while on the television side “This Is Us” was awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and “Veep” taking the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series title.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Wonder Woman”

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“War For The Planet Of The Apes”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Veep”

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award

Morgan Freeman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”