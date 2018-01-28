2018 Sundance Film Festival Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The annual festival draws to a close this evening with the announcement of their awards, streaming live on YouTube from Park City, Utah.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival draws to a close this evening with the announcement of the annual fest’s award winners, kicking off at 7PM MT. This year’s Awards Ceremony will be hosted by Jason Mantzoukas, who stars in the Sundance feature “The Long Dumb Road.” Also onstage at this year’s show: from Brett Haley’s Closing Night Film “Hearts Beat Loud,” musicians Keegan DeWitt and Jeremy Bullock, with lead actors Nick Offerman on bass and Kiersey Clemons on vocals, who will open the show with their film’s title track.

The awards are meant to recognize “standout artistic and story elements” and are voted on by each of seven section juries, including, in the case of the new-this-year NEXT Innovator’s Award, a jury of one. Check out the full jury lists right here.

As in years past, festival audiences have a role in deciding the 2018 Audience Awards, which will recognize five films in the U.S. Competition, World Competition, and NEXT categories. This year, audiences also voted on a Festival Favorite film across categories, which will be announced the week following the Festival.

IndieWire will be updating each award as it’s announced live, and you’ll be able to see the full list of winners below.

U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize:

U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize:

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Dramatic:

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Documentary:

U.S. Documentary Directing Award:

U.S. Dramatic Directing Award:

World Cinema Documentary Directing Award:

World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award:

U.S. Dramatic Audience Award:

U.S. Documentary Audience Award:

World Cinema Audience Award, Dramatic:

World Cinema Audience Award, Documentary:

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award:

NEXT Audience Award:

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize: Alfred P. Sloan Prize: “Search” (previously announced)

You can watch the ceremony on the festival’s official YouTube page and embedded below.

