’24 Frames’ Trailer: Abbas Kiarostami Says Goodbye to Cinema in His Moving Last Film

The legendary director's final movie is a non-narrative experiment that speaks directly to what made him such a cinematic master.

Abbas Kiarostami was famous for pushing the boundaries of cinematic narrative in films like “Close-Up,” “Taste of Cherry,” and “Certified Copy,” among many other titles, so it’s only fitting that his final movie is perhaps his greatest movie experiment. “24 Frames” is the last project Kiarostami finished before he passed away in July 2016, and Janus Films will be bringing it to theaters this year.

The official synopsis reads: “The final film from Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami is a wordless series of sketches elaborating on his lifelong fascination with photography. Consisting of 24 four-and-a-half minute sketches—each a digitally manipulated, fixed-frame view of a scene from nature—’24 Frames’ allows the late Kiarostami to evoke the moments before and after a still image has been captured, and to explore the thin line between natural and artificial beauty.”

The films begins select engagement this Friday after world premiering at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Watch the gorgeous trailer below.