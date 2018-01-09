Meet the 50 Women Who Will Rebuild Hollywood and Accelerate Gender Parity and Industry Equality

Take The Lead's newest program, 50 Women Can Change The World in Media & Entertainment, is building a community of ambitious women ready to put in action some big ideas — right now.

Nonprofit organization Take The Lead has consistently adhered to its mission to “prepare, develop, inspire and propel women to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions across all sectors by 2025,” and its now putting that same plan into action when it comes the entertainment industry. Their newly announced “The 50 Women Can Change The World Leadership program” is dedicated to fast-tracking systemic change in the entrainment industry with an eye towards moving the needle to actual gender parity — and soon.

Take The Lead is best known for their many leadership programs that aims to “catapult women into leadership” by learning new skills and ways of thinking. The organization is also known for its various #50WomenCan programs, including the 50 Women Change The World Leadership Program, and now its turning to the entertainment industry, with the hope and intention of not just empowering the women it trains, but the wider industry they work in.

Billed as “a four-month, game-changing leadership and movement-building program that supports women in redefining power and creating a new blueprint for the industry,” the #50WomenCan program has now announced its first “cohort,” a selection of women from across all spectrums of the industry who will come together to learn, change, and — perhaps most importantly — learn how to change. As Take The Lead promises, it will provide “real-world tools, specific to industries, that transform the way women relate to power. Through collective skill building, we create a network of leaders equipped to build a more just and equal world.”

It sounds like a lofty idea, but the team behind Take The Lead has long made this their bread and butter, and even this first announcement of the initial cohort comes complete with a multi-pronged attack plan. As part of their “blueprint,” Take The Lead promises that “with timing, skills, and experience we will formulate a new blueprint for success over the course of 4 months…We require a serious commitment to the process and each other.”

In addition, “the success of the program in based on continued action. The increased number of women leading in the media and entertainment industry will quicken the pace to gender parity in leadership across all sectors, fulfilling Take The Lead’s mission of supporting women to take their fair and equal share of leadership by 2025.”

You can meet the full 2018 cohort right here and learn more about both Take the Lead and the #50WomenCan program.

