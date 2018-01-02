‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Trailer: New Season of Netflix Series Promises Nightmarish Delights — Watch

Season 2 of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 30.

Looks like things won’t be getting too much easier for the Baudelaire kids when the newest season of their Netflix series, “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” returns to Netflix later this year. The streaming giant promises that this season will see “the extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets” in the latest installment of their popular series that spins off the enduring charms of the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name.

When we last left the (presumed) orphans, they were heading off to a new boarding school alongside their pals the Qquagmire siblings. Based on this quick look, it seems like they’re set for an imminent reunion with their evil Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), which will lead to further wild adventures.

Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch, and Roger Bart have all joined the cast for Season 2.

The first season, which premiered in January of 2017, included eight episodes that adapted the first four books of the series. This new season will include ten episodes that adapt books five through nine of the novel series, with a third season (expected to adapt the remaining four books) already greenlit by the studio.

Check out the newest teaser trailer for the latest season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” below.

