2018 AACTA Awards: ‘Three Billboards’ Takes Home Top Prizes From Aussie Oscars

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big winner at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards, taking home Best Picture, Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh), and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell). Taking place at the Avalon Hollywood last night, the group’s seventh annual ceremony also honored “I, Tonya” star Margot Robbie and “Darkest Hour” leading man Gary Oldman.

“On behalf of the Australian Academy, I congratulate all our winners tonight,” said Damian Trewhella, CEO of the Australian Film Institute and the AACTA. “We have again seen a dynamic mix of international and Australian screen achievement honored, celebrating some of the world’s biggest names in film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie who we’re very proud to count among tonight’s winners.”

Full winner list:

Best Film

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

DUNKIRK

LADY BIRD

THE SHAPE OF WATER

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER

Best Direction

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – Luca Guadagnino

DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan – WINNER

I, TONYA – Craig Gillespie

LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig

THE SHAPE OF WATER – Guillermo del Toro

Best Screenplay

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – James Ivory

DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan

GET OUT – Jordan Peele

LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – Martin McDonagh – WINNER

Best Lead Actress

Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL

Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER

Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Margot Robbie – I, TONYA – WINNER

Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD

Best Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD

Hugh Jackman – LOGAN

Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT

Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND

Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Allison Janney – I, TONYA – WINNER

Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER

Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK

Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR

Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER