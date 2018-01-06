2018 AACTA Awards: ‘Three Billboards’ Takes Home Top Prizes From Aussie Oscars

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big winner at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards, taking home Best Picture, Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh), and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell). Taking place at the Avalon Hollywood last night, the group’s seventh annual ceremony also honored “I, Tonya” star Margot Robbie and “Darkest Hour” leading man Gary Oldman.
“On behalf of the Australian Academy, I congratulate all our winners tonight,” said Damian Trewhella, CEO of the Australian Film Institute and the AACTA. “We have again seen a dynamic mix of international and Australian screen achievement honored, celebrating some of the world’s biggest names in film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie who we’re very proud to count among tonight’s winners.”
Full winner list:
Best Film
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
DUNKIRK
LADY BIRD
THE SHAPE OF WATER
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER
Best Direction
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – Luca Guadagnino
DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan – WINNER
I, TONYA – Craig Gillespie
LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig
THE SHAPE OF WATER – Guillermo del Toro
Best Screenplay
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – James Ivory
DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan
GET OUT – Jordan Peele
LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – Martin McDonagh – WINNER
Courtesy of NEON
Best Lead Actress
Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL
Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie – I, TONYA – WINNER
Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD
Best Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD
Hugh Jackman – LOGAN
Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT
Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND
Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Allison Janney – I, TONYA – WINNER
Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK
Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR
Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER