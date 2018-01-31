‘Aardvark’ Trailer: Jon Hamm and Zachary Quinto Battle It Out Over Jenny Slate in Off-Kilter Drama — Watch

In Brian Shoaf's Tribeca premiere, the pair play deeply mismatched brothers who come to strange blows over a very unlikely love interest.

When troubled Joshua (Zachary Quinto) finally decides to see a therapist — played by Jenny Slate in the rare dramatic role — he’s compelled to do so by the appearance of his long-estranged brother Craig (Jon Hamm), a bonafide TV star who hasn’t shown his face in his hometown in nearly two decades. But is he really back? Or is he a product of Joshua’s deteriorating mental state?

In Brian Shoaf’s off-kilter Tribeca premiere “Aardvark,” Joshua’s tenuous relationship with Slate’s Emily — strictly patient-client, mind you — is put to the test when his apparent hallucinations prove to be just one part of his complicated relationship with Craig, who is very much back in town, even if Joshua struggles to come to terms with that. One person who doesn’t struggle with Craig’s return: Emily, who soon breaks her own professional constraints and obligations to take up with the handsome TV star.

Understandably, this little development puts a hefty strain on Emily personally, to say nothing of her work with the desperate Joshua. In the film’s first trailer, each bond is shown in stark relief, as Emily and Craig move closer together, even as Joshua threatens to fall totally apart.

Check out the first trailer for “Aardvark” below, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

“Aardvark” hits limited release on April 13.

