Motion Picture Academy Updates Its Standards of Conduct

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has updated its Standards of Conduct for its members. CEO Dawn Hudson sent a letter to Academy members, explaining how to file a complaint for workplace misconduct, see below.

“Dear Members,

“This afternoon, the Board of Governors approved the next phase in our Standards of Conduct initiative. This document outlines how individuals may report claims of workplace misconduct by Academy members in violation of our standards. You can review the document here. The Academy’s goal is not to be an investigative body, but rather ensure that when a grievance is made, it will go through a fair and methodical process. This process will determine whether a claim will be brought to the Board for possible action regarding membership status.

“Since the depth of this issue came to light, our Board members and staff, led by Governor and Academy Officer David Rubin, have spent countless hours speaking with experts, gathering information, and weighing options to get us where we are today. This is a difficult time and a challenging process that will not be solved overnight. Our work continues and will require us to be nimble and refine our procedures as times demand. This is only a small step towards the larger goal of encouraging workplace environments that support creativity, equality, and respect, and align with the Academy’s mission.

“If you have questions, please reach out to our Membership Department at [removed].

All best,

Dawn Hudson

Academy CEO”