ACE Eddies 2018: ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Coco’ Win Editing Awards

Lee Smith is now the favorite to win the Editing Oscar for Christopher Nolan's experimental World War II actioner.

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan’s trippy, clock-ticking experiment in pure cinema, “I, Tonya,” the black comedy about notorious figure skater Tonya Harding (Oscar nominee Margo Robbie), and “Coco,” Pixar’s ode to Día de los Muertos, took top editing honors in drama, comedy, and animation respectively at the 68th ACE Eddie Awards Friday at the Beverly Hilton.

ACE is a great Oscar predictor for editing (23 out of the last 27 years ), which now makes “Dunkirk” the favorite for editor Lee Smith. It beat Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” the Best Picture Oscar frontrunner, edited by Sidney Wolinsky. And, surprisingly, for comedy, “I Tonya” (Tatiana Riegel) triumphed over “Baby Driver” (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Jon Gregory). These are the five Oscar nominees for Best Film Editing. However, as a Best Picture predictor, ACE hasn’t fared as well, picking the winner 16 out of the last 27 years.

Courtesy of NEON

Meanwhile, the PGA-winning “Jane,” about Jane Goodall’s trailblazing chimpanzee research, took the documentary feature prize (but did not score an Oscar nomination). And “Five Came Back: The Price of Victory,” about Hollywood directors who served in World War II, earned the non-theatrical doc prize.

TV winners included “The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Offred” (non-commercial drama series), “Fargo”: “Who Rules the Land of Denial” (commercial drama series), Genius: Einstein “Chapter One” (mini-series or movie), “Black-ish: “Lemons” (comedy series). and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”: “The Shucker” (non-commercial comedy series).

A full list of winners:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“Dunkirk”

Lee Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“I, Tonya”

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Coco”

Steve Bloom

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“Jane”

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Five Came Back: The Price of Victory”

Will Znidaric

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Black-ish”: “Lemons”

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: “The Shucker”

Jonathan Corn, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Fargo”: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”

Andrew Seklir, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Offred”

Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Genius”: “Einstein Chapter One”

James D. Wilcox

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“VICE News Tonight”: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Mariah Zenk – Missouri State University