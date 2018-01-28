ADG Awards 2018: ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Logan’ Take Production Design

It's an Oscar battle between "Blade Runner 2049" and "The Shape of Water," but "Coco" makes history as first ADG animation winner.

As expected, “Blade Runner 2049” and “The Shape of Water” were the big production design winners for fantasy and period at the 22nd Art Directors Guild Awards on Saturday at Hollywood and Highland. “Logan” was the surprising contemporary winner (production designed by Francois Audouy), but Pixar’s “Coco” made history as the ADG’s first animation honoree (earned by production designer Harley Jessup).

Production designers Dennis Gassner and Paul Austerberry will square off for the Oscar. Gassner, the favorite, created a harsh and brutalistic dystopia for Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner” sequel, while Austerberry’s brought noir and water motifs to Guillermo del Toro’s period fantasy-romance.

For TV, “Game of Thrones,” (period or fantasy), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (contemporary), “Black Mirror” (limited series), “Glow” (half-hour series), and “Will & Grace” (multi-camera series) were the big winners.

ADG honors went to Lucasfilm president and “Star Wars” franchise producer Kathleen Kennedy (Cinematic Imagery Award); Disney directors Ron Clements and John Musker, best known for “Moana,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Aladdin” (The William Cameron Menzies Award); International IATSE president Matthew D. Loeb (a special Leadership Award); and “Columbo” production designer Michael Baugh (Outstanding Creative Achievement Award).

In addition, Life Achievement Awards went to production designer Norm Newberry (“The Sting”), production designer James Murakami (“Changeling”), scenic artist John Moffitt (“Goonies”), and senior illustrator/art director Martin Kline (“Jurassic Park”). Also, Sir Ken Adam (production designer for both “Dr. Strangelove” and the James Bond franchise) and concept designer Tyrus Wong (“Bambi”) were posthumously inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

WINNERS FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM

PERIOD FILM

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Production Designer: PAUL DENHAM AUSTERBERRY

FANTASY FILM

BLADE RUNNER 2049, Production Designer: DENNIS GASSNER

CONTEMPORARY FILM

LOGAN, Production Designer: FRANÇOIS AUDOUY

ANIMATED FILM Coco

COCO, Production Designer: HARLEY JESSUP

WINNERS FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

GAME OF THRONES: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch,” Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum,” Production Designer: JULIE BERGHOFF

Television Movie or LIMITED Series Feud

BLACK MIRROR: “USS Callister,” Production Designer: JOEL COLLINS

Half Hour Single-Camera Series Master of None

GLOW: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur,” Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED

MULTI-CAMERA Series

WILL & GRACE: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas,” Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: “Rivalry / PS4,” Production Designer: JASON EDMONDS

Variety or Competition Series/AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL

PORTLANDIA: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company,” Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN