Alec Baldwin Compares Dylan Farrow to Character From ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Who Lied About Her Rape

Alec Baldwin has been vocal about defending Woody Allen against Dylan Farrow’s sexual molestation allegation, but now he’s gone on to target Farrow specifically in a new series of tweets. Baldwin compares Farrow to Mayella Violet Ewell from “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The character is infamous in Harper Lee’s novel for falsely accusing an African-American man of raping her.

“[One] of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the ‘persistence of emotion,'” Baldwin tweeted on January 28. “Like Mayella in [“To Kill a Mockingbird”], her tears/exhortations [are] meant [to] shame you [into] belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy [someone], regardless of their fame. I need a lot more.”

Baldwin later tweeted that people should unfollow him if they disagree with his defense of Allen. Farrow has insisted for years that Allen molested her when she was a child. Allen says Farrow’s claims are the result of lies told to her by her mother, Mia Farrow.

1 of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the “persistence of emotion.” Like Mayella in TKAM, her tears/exhortations r meant 2 shame u in2 belief in her story.

But I need more than that before I destroy some1, regardless of their fame.

I need a lot more. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

To say that @RealDylanFarrow is telling the truth is to say that @MosesFarrow is lying.

Which of Mia’s kids got the honesty gene and which did not?https://t.co/vpPhe5VFcG — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple.

Unfollow.

Condemn.

Move on. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

Baldwin made headlines earlier this month for defending Allen, reminding his followers that the director has been investigated in the past with no charges ever filed. The actor called the “renunciation” of Allen’s work both “unfair” and “sad.”

“I worked with Woody Allen three times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” Baldwin wrote. “This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in…nothing. What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth?”

Farrow has been pressuring Hollywood in recent weeks to speak out against Allen in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements. Many actors who worked with Allen in the past have gone public with their regrets over doing so in light of Farrow’s allegation, including Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Rebecca Hall, and Timothée Chalamet.