Alec Baldwin Defends Woody Allen by Asking: ‘What Would It Take for You to Consider He is Telling the Truth?’

The actor refers to working with Allen on three projects "one of the privileges" of his career.

Alec Baldwin is coming to Woody Allen’s defense. The director has been heavily criticized as of late by former actors who have appeared in his films and now say they regret the decision considering he has been accused of sexual molestation by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. In a pair of tweets posted January 16, Baldwin reminded his followers that Allen has been investigated in the past with no charges ever filed. The actor called the “renunciation” of Allen’s work both “unfair” and “sad.”

“I worked with Woody Allen three times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” Baldwin wrote. “This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in…nothing. What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth?”

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

WA’s talent has nothing to do with it.

This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in…nothing.

What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

Dylan Farrow has been pressuring Hollywood in recent weeks to speak out against Allen as the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements continue to dominate the conversation. She called out actors such as Justin Timberlake and Blake Lively for advocating against sexual harassment and abuse while still supporting her alleged abuser.

Many of Allen’s former stars have come forward publicly to express regrets over working with him, including Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Griffin Newman, and David Krumholtz. Both Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet star in Allen’s new film, set for release this year, and they each have announced they will be donating their salaries to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

Baldwin worked with Allen on films such as “Blue Jasmine” and “To Rome With Love.”