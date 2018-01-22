Alexander Skarsgård Wins SAG Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

The award marks a clean sweep for the actor, following prizes at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics' Choice Awards.

Alexander Skarsgård made the most of the end of his awards trek, taking home the final TV prize of the season with a SAG Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

This marks a rare four-peat, following his Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice award for playing the villainous Perry Wright.

Skarsgård was far less of a guarantee to win his category than his counterparts in Best Actress in a Miniseries. Nominated along with him was an impressive collection of industry vets from across streaming, cable and the Atlantic Ocean. Jeff Daniels in “Godless” as well as Benedict Cumberbatch in “Sherlock” were also nominated alongside two performances based on real-life figures: Robert DeNiro as Bernie Madoff in the HBO movie “The Wizard of Lies” and Geoffrey Rush’s turn as the elder Albert Einstein in the first season of NatGeo’s “Genius.”

“Big Little Lies” is looking at a spring return to production for an unexpected Season 2, but Skarsgård will almost certainly not be returning. He’ll next be seen on TV in “The Little Drummer Girl,” the AMC/BBC co-production based on the 1983 John le Carré novel.

The 24th annual SAG Awards were presented Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and hosted by Kristen Bell. Check out IndieWire’s full coverage here.

