Alison Brie on James Franco Accusations: ‘Not Everything That’s Been Reported Is Fully Accurate’

In addition to working with James Franco on “The Disaster Artist,” Alison Brie is also part of his family. The “GLOW” star married Franco’s brother, Dave, last year, making it little surprise that she would eventually be asked about the sexual-harassment accusations leveled at her brother-in-law; that happened just now when Giuliana Rancic, speaking to Brie on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, asked what the actress thinks of the situation and what she was able to share with viewers in terms of how it’s affecting her and her family.

“I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” Brie responded. “I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening, and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Brie is nominated for two awards tonight: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and, along with the rest of the cast of “GLOW,” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.