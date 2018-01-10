Back to IndieWire

‘All the Money’ Reshoots: Everyone is Outraged Mark Wahlberg Earned $1.5 Million While Michelle Williams Made Less Than $1,000

Williams was paid less than 1% the amount that her co-star earned.

“All the Money in the World”

Hours after reports started breaking that Mark Wahlberg earned more money than Michelle Williams for the reshoots on Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” USA Today confirmed the rumors by revealing that Williams made less than $1,000 for her work on the reshoots while Wahlberg walked away with a $1.5 million payday. Those numbers mean Williams was paid less than 1% the amount that her co-star earned.

“All the Money in the World” producers originally stated that the actors all agreed to be paid modestly for the reshoots. The reason Williams and Wahlberg were expected to take a pay cut was because director Ridley Scott was only filming the reshoots in order to replace accused sexual abuser Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer.

An early report from The Washington Post stated Williams agreed to a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less but that Wahlberg demanded more and received a six-figure salary.

In a December interview with USA Today, Scott said that Wahlberg and Williams “came in for free” and agreed to reshoot their scenes opposite Plummer for no money. Williams at the time said she didn’t hesitate to agree to the reshoots.

“I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me,” Williams said. “And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

Three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to USA Today the actual reshoot salaries for Wahlberg and Williams. Film journalists and fans have reacted with outrage online following the revelation, noting that the entire movie falls on the shoulders of Williams. Many have noted that Williams even received a Golden Globe nomination for her work.

“Please go see Michelle’s performance in ‘All The Money in The World,'” Jessica Chastain tweeted after hearing the news. “She’s a brilliant, Oscar-nominated, Golden-Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 years. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”

Chastain is hardly the only person reacting in shock to the pay difference between Wahlberg and Williams. Many people have noted that both actors are represented by WME and are appalled the agency didn’t ensure Williams was paid the same as her co-star.

