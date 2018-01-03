Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award Nominees Include ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Girls Trip,’ and More

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the nominees for their eleventh annual AWFJ EDA Awards. This year, AWFJ presents EDA Awards in 25 categories, divided into three sections: the standard “Best Of” section, the Female Focus awards, and the irreverent EDA Special Mention awards — including Actress Most in Need of a New Agent and the AWFJ Hall of Shame Award. Standout nominees this year include “Lady Bird,” “I, Tonya,” “Get Out,” “Girls Trip,” “Mudbound,” and “Call Me by Your Name.”
This year’s nomination is a vibrant mix of lauded films and performances, and some of the AWFJ’s more off-beat notations, like that Hall of Shame Award (this year, bestowed on “Darren Aronofsky and all associated with ‘mother!,'” “Louis CK and all associated with ‘I Love You, Daddy,'” and “Showbiz Sexual Tormentors: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, et al.” Other signature EDA Awards include Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Lead and The Love Interest Award and Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made. They’re not pulling any punches.
The EDA Awards — named in honor of AWFJ founder Jennifer Merin’s mother, Eda Reiss Merin, a stage, film and television actress whose career spanned more than 60 years — “reflect women’s perspectives on film, and recognize excellent work in cinema in front of and behind the camera, with a particular focus on work done by and about women.” Nominees in each category are determined by AWFJ members who submit nominating ballots. Check out the full list of nominees below.
AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
GET OUT
LADY BIRD
THE SHAPE OF WATER
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD
Martin McDonagh — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Christopher Nolan — DUNKIRK
Jordan Peele – GET OUT
Best Screenplay, Original
GET OUT — Jordan Peele
LADY BIRD — Greta Gerwig
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI — Martin McDonagh
Best Screenplay, Adapted
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME — James Ivory
MOLLY’S GAME — Aaron Sorkin
MUDBOUND — Dee Rees
Best Documentary
DAWSON CITY FROZEN IN TIE
FACES, PLACES
JANE
KEDI
STEP
Best Animated Film
THE BREADWINNER
COCO
LOVING VINCENT
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins — THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie — I, TONYA
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige — MUDBOUND
Allison Janney — I, TONYA
Laurie Metcalf — LADY BIRD
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet — CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Daniel Kaluuya — GET OUT
Gary Oldman — DARKEST HOUR
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Sam Rockwell — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Michael Stuhlbarg — CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Steve Dietl/Netflix
Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director
MUDBOUND — Billy Hopkins and Ashley Ingram
THE POST – Ellen Lewis
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI — Sara Finn
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins – BLADE RUNNER 2049
Hoyte van Hoytema — DUNKIRK
Dan Laustsen — THE SHAPE OF WATER
Best Editing
Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss — BABY DRIVER
Lee Smith — DUNKIRK
Sidney Wolinsky – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Best Non-English-Language Film
BPM
FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER
THE SQUARE
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor WOMEN only.
Best Woman Director
Kathryn Bigelow — DETROIT
Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD
Patty Jenkins — WONDER WOMAN
Angelina Jolie — FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER
Dee Rees — MUDBOUND
Angela Robinson — PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN
Agnes Varda — FACES, PLACES
Best Woman Screenwriter
Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer — THE POST
Dee Rees and Virgil Williams — MUDBOUND
Best Animated Female
Mama Imelda — COCO
Marguerite Gachet — LOVING VINCENT
Parvana — THE BREADWINNER
Best Breakthrough Performance
Tiffany Haddish – GIRLS TRIP
Brooklynn Prince — THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Florence Pugh — LADY MACBETH
Michele K. Short
Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry
Greta Gerwig for LADY BIRD
Patty Jenkins for WONDER WOMAN
Angelina Jolie for FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER and THE BREADWINNER
Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, and all who spoke out against sexual harrassment
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Actress Defying Age and Ageism
Annette Bening — FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL
Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
AGNES VARDA — FACES, PLACES
Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Lead and The Love Interest Award
I LOVE YOU, DADDY — Chloe Grace Moretz and John Malkovich
MOTHER! — Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem
THE MUMMY and AMERICAN MADE — Tom Cruise with Annabelle Wallis and Sarah Wright, respectively
Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent (name actress and film)
Dakota Johnson for 50 SHADES DARKER
Jennifer Lawrence for MOTHER!
Kate Winslet for WONDER WHEEL and THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US
Bravest Performance
Sally Hawkins — THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie — I, TONYA
Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made
BAYWATCH
THE MUMMY
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
Darren Aronofsky and all associated with MOTHER!
Louis CK and all associated with I LOVE YOU,, DADDY
Showbiz Sexual Tormentors: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, et al
