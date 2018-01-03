Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award Nominees Include ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Girls Trip,’ and More

Plus, the voting body takes aim at "showbiz sexual tormentors" and others in their unique Hall of Shame category.

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the nominees for their eleventh annual AWFJ EDA Awards. This year, AWFJ presents EDA Awards in 25 categories, divided into three sections: the standard “Best Of” section, the Female Focus awards, and the irreverent EDA Special Mention awards — including Actress Most in Need of a New Agent and the AWFJ Hall of Shame Award. Standout nominees this year include “Lady Bird,” “I, Tonya,” “Get Out,” “Girls Trip,” “Mudbound,” and “Call Me by Your Name.”

This year’s nomination is a vibrant mix of lauded films and performances, and some of the AWFJ’s more off-beat notations, like that Hall of Shame Award (this year, bestowed on “Darren Aronofsky and all associated with ‘mother!,'” “Louis CK and all associated with ‘I Love You, Daddy,'” and “Showbiz Sexual Tormentors: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, et al.” Other signature EDA Awards include Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Lead and The Love Interest Awar​d​ and Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made. They’re not pulling any punches.

The EDA Awards — named in honor of AWFJ founder Jennifer Merin’s mother, Eda Reiss Merin, a stage, film and television actress whose career spanned more than 60 years — “reflect women’s perspectives on film, and recognize excellent work in cinema in front of and behind the camera, with a particular focus on work done by and about women.” Nominees in each category are determined by AWFJ members who submit nominating ballots. Check out the full list of nominees below.

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

GET OUT

LADY BIRD

THE SHAPE OF WATER

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro – THE SHAPE OF WATER

Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD

Martin McDonagh — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Christopher Nolan — DUNKIRK

Jordan Peele – GET OUT

Best Screenplay, Original

GET OUT — Jordan Peele

LADY BIRD — Greta Gerwig

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI — Martin McDonagh

Best Screenplay, Adapted

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME — James Ivory

MOLLY’S GAME — Aaron Sorkin

MUDBOUND — Dee Rees

Best Documentary

DAWSON CITY FROZEN IN TIE

FACES, PLACES

JANE

KEDI

STEP

Best Animated Film

THE BREADWINNER

COCO

LOVING VINCENT

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins — THE SHAPE OF WATER

Frances McDormand — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Margot Robbie — I, TONYA

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige — MUDBOUND

Allison Janney — I, TONYA

Laurie Metcalf — LADY BIRD

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet — CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Daniel Kaluuya — GET OUT

Gary Oldman — DARKEST HOUR

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Sam Rockwell — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Michael Stuhlbarg — CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

MUDBOUND — Billy Hopkins and Ashley Ingram

THE POST – Ellen Lewis

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI — Sara Finn

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins – BLADE RUNNER 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema — DUNKIRK

Dan Laustsen — THE SHAPE OF WATER

Best Editing

Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss — BABY DRIVER

Lee Smith — DUNKIRK

Sidney Wolinsky – THE SHAPE OF WATER

Best Non-English-Language Film

BPM

FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER

THE SQUARE

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor WOMEN only.

Best Woman Director

Kathryn Bigelow — DETROIT

Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD

Patty Jenkins — WONDER WOMAN

Angelina Jolie — FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER

Dee Rees — MUDBOUND

Angela Robinson — PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN

Agnes Varda — FACES, PLACES

Best Woman Screenwriter

Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer — THE POST

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams — MUDBOUND

Best Animated Female

Mama Imelda — COCO

Marguerite Gachet — LOVING VINCENT

Parvana — THE BREADWINNER

Best Breakthrough Performance

Tiffany Haddish – GIRLS TRIP

Brooklynn Prince — THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Florence Pugh — LADY MACBETH

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

Greta Gerwig for LADY BIRD

Patty Jenkins for WONDER WOMAN

Angelina Jolie for FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER and THE BREADWINNER

Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, and all who spoke out against sexual harrassment

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Actress Defying Age and Ageism

Annette Bening — FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL

Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

AGNES VARDA — FACES, PLACES

Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Lead and The Love Interest Awar​d​

I LOVE YOU, DADDY — Chloe Grace Moretz and John Malkovich

MOTHER! — Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem

THE MUMMY and AMERICAN MADE — Tom Cruise with Annabelle Wallis and Sarah Wright, respectively

Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent (name actress and film)

Dakota Johnson for 50 SHADES DARKER

Jennifer Lawrence for MOTHER!

Kate Winslet for WONDER WHEEL and THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US

Bravest Performance

Sally Hawkins — THE SHAPE OF WATER

Frances McDormand — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Margot Robbie — I, TONYA

Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made

BAYWATCH

THE MUMMY

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award

Darren Aronofsky and all associated with MOTHER!

Louis CK and all associated with I LOVE YOU,, DADDY

Showbiz Sexual Tormentors: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, et al

