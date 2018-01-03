Back to IndieWire

Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award Nominees Include ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Girls Trip,’ and More

Plus, the voting body takes aim at "showbiz sexual tormentors" and others in their unique Hall of Shame category.

"Lady Bird"

A24

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the nominees for their eleventh annual AWFJ EDA Awards. This year, AWFJ presents EDA Awards in 25 categories, divided into three sections: the standard “Best Of” section, the Female Focus awards, and the irreverent EDA Special Mention awards — including Actress Most in Need of a New Agent and the AWFJ Hall of Shame Award. Standout nominees this year include “Lady Bird,” “I, Tonya,” “Get Out,” “Girls Trip,” “Mudbound,” and “Call Me by Your Name.”

This year’s nomination is a vibrant mix of lauded films and performances, and some of the AWFJ’s more off-beat notations, like that Hall of Shame Award (this year, bestowed on “Darren Aronofsky and all associated with ‘mother!,'” “Louis CK and all associated with ‘I Love You, Daddy,'” and “Showbiz Sexual Tormentors: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, et al.” Other signature EDA Awards include Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Lead and The Love Interest Awar​d​ and Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made. They’re not pulling any punches.

The EDA Awards — named in honor of AWFJ founder Jennifer Merin’s mother, Eda Reiss Merin, a stage, film and television actress whose career spanned more than 60 years — “reflect women’s perspectives on film, and recognize excellent work in cinema in front of and behind the camera, with a particular focus on work done by and about women.” Nominees in each category are determined by AWFJ members who submit nominating ballots. Check out the full list of nominees below.

"Call Me by Your Name"

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
GET OUT
LADY BIRD
THE SHAPE OF WATER
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD
Martin McDonagh — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Christopher Nolan — DUNKIRK
Jordan Peele – GET OUT

Best Screenplay, Original

GET OUT — Jordan Peele
LADY BIRD — Greta Gerwig
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI — Martin McDonagh

Best Screenplay, Adapted

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME — James Ivory
MOLLY’S GAME — Aaron Sorkin
MUDBOUND — Dee Rees

Best Documentary

DAWSON CITY FROZEN IN TIE
FACES, PLACES
JANE
KEDI
STEP

“Kedi”

Best Animated Film

THE BREADWINNER
COCO
LOVING VINCENT

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins — THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie — I, TONYA

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige — MUDBOUND
Allison Janney — I, TONYA
Laurie Metcalf — LADY BIRD

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet — CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Daniel Kaluuya — GET OUT
Gary Oldman — DARKEST HOUR

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Sam Rockwell — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Michael Stuhlbarg — CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

MUDBOUND

“Mudbound”

Steve Dietl/Netflix

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

MUDBOUND — Billy Hopkins and Ashley Ingram
THE POST –  Ellen Lewis
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI — Sara Finn

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins –  BLADE RUNNER 2049
Hoyte van Hoytema — DUNKIRK
Dan Laustsen — THE SHAPE OF WATER

Best Editing

Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss — BABY DRIVER
Lee Smith — DUNKIRK
Sidney Wolinsky – THE SHAPE OF WATER

Best Non-English-Language Film

BPM
FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER
THE SQUARE

“Dunkirk”

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor WOMEN only.

Best Woman Director

Kathryn Bigelow — DETROIT
Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD
Patty Jenkins — WONDER WOMAN
Angelina Jolie — FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER
Dee Rees — MUDBOUND
Angela Robinson — PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN
Agnes Varda — FACES, PLACES

Best Woman Screenwriter

Greta Gerwig — LADY BIRD
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer — THE POST
Dee Rees and Virgil Williams — MUDBOUND

Best Animated Female

Mama Imelda — COCO
Marguerite Gachet — LOVING VINCENT
Parvana — THE BREADWINNER

Best Breakthrough Performance

Tiffany Haddish – GIRLS TRIP
Brooklynn Prince — THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Florence Pugh — LADY MACBETH

“Girls Trip”

Michele K. Short

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

Greta Gerwig for LADY BIRD
Patty Jenkins for WONDER WOMAN
Angelina Jolie for FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER and THE BREADWINNER
Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, and all who spoke out against sexual harrassment

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Actress Defying Age and Ageism

Annette Bening — FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL
Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
AGNES VARDA — FACES, PLACES

Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Lead and The Love Interest Awar​d​

I LOVE YOU, DADDY — Chloe Grace Moretz and John Malkovich
MOTHER! — Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem
THE MUMMY and AMERICAN MADE — Tom Cruise with Annabelle Wallis and Sarah Wright, respectively

Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent (name actress and film)

Dakota Johnson for 50 SHADES DARKER
Jennifer Lawrence for MOTHER!
Kate Winslet for WONDER WHEEL and THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US

“The Shape of Water”

Bravest Performance

Sally Hawkins — THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand — THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie — I, TONYA

Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made

BAYWATCH
THE MUMMY
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award

Darren Aronofsky and all associated with MOTHER!
Louis CK and all associated with I LOVE YOU,, DADDY
Showbiz Sexual Tormentors: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, et al

