Allison Janney Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Allison Janney won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a film Sunday night at the 75th annual Golden Globes.

Janney won for her portrayal of LaVona Fay Golden in “I, Tonya,” the abusive and acid-tongued mother of Tonya Harding, played by Margot Robbie, who was also nominated as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the mockumentary-style biopic about the former Olympic figure skater is based on taped interviews with the real subjects. Taking tough love to a nearly fatal level, LaVona chain smokes throughout the film and sports a small tropical bird on her shoulder during her interviews.

“Thank you for this very distinctive, unique, mother of a character,’ said Janney, accepting the award.

Janney beat out another favorite Laurie Metcalf for her work as another difficult mother in “Lady Bird.” Also nominated were Octavia Spencer for “The Shape of Water,” Mary J. Blige for “Mudbound,” and Hong Chau for “Downsizing.”

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were presented January 7, during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

