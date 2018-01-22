Allison Janney Wins SAG Award For Best Supporting Actress in a Film For ‘I, Tonya’

This is the 7th Screen Actors Guild Award for Janney, and the 16th nomination.

Allison Janney won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Janney won for her portrayal of Lavona Harding in “I, Tonya,” directed by Craig Gillespie and also starring Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan. Janney made waves for her performance as the tough-talking mother of former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. Sporting a small bird on her shoulder, a fur coat, and chain-smoking cigarettes, Janney’s was one of the film’s most memorable.

“Your performances are extraordinary, your performances over the years have continued to inspire me,” Janney said to her fellow nominees. Janney was up against heavy hitters such as Holly Hunter for “The Big Sick,” and Laurie Metcalf in “Lady Bird.” Newcomers to acting also nominated included Mary J. Blige in “Mudbound,” and Hong Chau in “Downsizing.”

“Margot Robbie is so fearless and brave and such a rock star. She paved the way for all of us to make courageous choices in these roles we got to play,” said Janney in her acceptance speech. She also thanked Gillespie for allowing her the space to make those courageous choices.

This is the 7th Screen Actors Guild Award for Janney, and the 16th nomination. She previously won four times for her career-defining role as C.J. Cregg in “The West Wing,” as well for ensemble roles in “The Help” and “American Beauty.” This is her first solo win for a film.

The 24th annual SAG Awards were presented Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and hosted by Kristen Bell. Check out IndieWire’s full coverage here.