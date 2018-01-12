‘Allure’ Trailer: Evan Rachel Wood Seduces a Girl Way Too Young for Her in Twisted Lesbian Drama

The film premiered at TIFF last year under the title "A Worthy Companion."

From her early breakout in Catherine Hardwicke’s “Thirteen,” to a recent television comeback on HBO’s “Westworld,” Evan Rachel Wood has built her career out of complicated roles and dark projects. Leading a taut directorial debut from Montreal-based photographers Carlos and Jason Sanchez, Wood takes “troubled” to a whole new level. The newly released first trailer teases plenty of Wood at her manipulative best, serving up goth chic with a side of crazy eyes.

Previously titled “A Worthy Companion” for its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, “Allure” follows disturbed Laura (Wood) as she befriends and seduces the 16-year-old Eva (Julia Sarah Stone). Adrift and flailing, Laura works for a cleaning service run by her estranged father (Denis O’Hare). Their relationship is mysteriously fraught, and Laura goes to great lengths to hide her obsession with the young girl from him. However, as her mislaid plan closes in on her, the complicated root of Laura’s troubles comes to light.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release “Allure” on March 16.