Ally Sheedy Responds to James Franco’s Golden Globe Win With #MeToo Twitter Thread

Franco was wearing a Time's Up pin during the Golden Globes ceremony.

James Franco was called out by “The Breakfast Club” actress Ally Sheedy following his win at the Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. The actor won the award thanks to his performance in “The Disaster Artist” and attended the ceremony wearing a Time’s Up pin.

The actress posted a Twitter thread in which she called out Franco for winning and actor Christian Slater for attending the ceremony, accompanied by the #MeToo hashtag. The two actors were sitting together at the same table. Franco was wearing the Time’s Up pin to stand with the women protesting sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

“James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business,” Sheedy wrote. “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table [at the] Golden Globes #MeToo. Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya.”

Sheedy deleted the tweets, but not before they earned over 1,300 re-tweets. The Daily Beast was the first outlet to report on Sheedy’s reaction and included a screenshot of the thread.

Backstage after winning the Globe, Franco explained why he decided to wear a Time’s Up pin to the ceremony: “Anytime any group is treated differently or given less rights or less equality than any other, it’s everyone’s responsibility to stand up and to change, so that’s why I’m wearing the pin.”

Franco and Sheedy previously worked together on the 2014 off-Broadway production of “The Long Shrift.”

Jenna Marotta contributed to this report.

