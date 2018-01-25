‘Altered Carbon’: Here’s How the Netflix Cyberpunk Drama Created Its Insanely Intense Fight Scenes

The cast and crew take us behind the scenes in a special featurette from Netflix.

Netflix’s 2018 slate is making an early splash with “Altered Carbon,” a science-fiction series set in a world in which human consciousness can be digitized and downloaded into new bodies. Immortality is as commonplace as traffic, and as a result, people can fight each other to the death without the death part. Based on the 2002 novel by Richard K. Morgan, the series should be a visually ambitious installment to Netflix’s constantly growing repertoire.

Below, the streaming giant has provided some special behind the scenes footage of those aforementioned fights to the “death.” In the video, the cast and crew describe the fight scenes as “intense,” “rough,” and “incredibly raw,” as we see footage of them working long hours in the gym.

While Will Yun Lee, who plays one version of Takeshi Kovacs in the series, says that his life of training and competition in Taekwondo helped him in the filming process, Joel Kinnaman says that the filming is “a lot of fun,” and Martha Higareda says that fighting is “empowering.”

From what we can see, the fight scenes are bloody and brutal, and this no-holds-barred approach to the violence should result in some imaginative, high-flying sequences. Some of those sequences are interspersed throughout the video in case you want a preview; if you ever wanted to see Joel Kinnaman “grabbing [another] person and slamming them into [his] fist,” then this is the show for you.

Netflix will make “Altered Carbon” available for streaming on February 2. Until then, watch the behind the scenes footage below.