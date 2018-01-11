‘Altered Carbon’ Official Trailer: ‘Blade Runner’ Meets ‘Minority Report’ in Netflix’s Futuristic New Series

Joel Kinnaman goes from supporting "House of Cards" actor to Netflix lead in the streaming giant's big-budget original series.

Joel Kinnaman is already a member of the Netflix family as a supporting actor on “House of Cards,” but he’s getting the chance to lead his very own Netflix original series thanks to “Altered Carbon. The futuristic drama ranks as one of the streaming giant’s most ambitious offerings yet.

“Altered Carbon” is set in a distant future where human consciousness can be digitized and downloaded into different bodies. After spending 250 years dead, the consciousness of ex-soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Will Yun Lee) is put into a new body (Joel Kinnaman). The new Kovacs is tasked with solving the murder of the billionaire Laurens Bancroft, whose consciousness now lives in a man that looks just like James Purefoy. Should Kovans fail to solve the murder, he’ll be killed.

If it all sounds like Netflix’s answer to both “Blade Runner” and “Minority Report,” well you’re not too far off. “Altered Carbon” beings streaming on Netflix starting February 2. Watch the official trailer below.