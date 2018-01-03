Amazon Reveals 2017 Ratings: ‘The Grand Tour,’ ‘Sneaky Pete’ Top Most-Watched Series

Bryan Cranston's heist thriller and the "Top Gear" non-spinoff spinoff are among Amazon's most-watched original series of the year.

Bucking conventional practices when it comes to streaming services and their (typically secret) ratings, Amazon has released data on their most-watched series of 2017.

Globally, “The Grand Tour” Season 1 was the top series of the year, with “Sneaky Pete” Season 1 coming in second, “The Man in High Castle” landing in third for Season 1 and fourth for Season 2, while “The Tick” snuck in at the No. 5 slot. Those rankings were the same for U.S. viewership, except No. 1 and No. 2 switched, as “Sneaky Pete” took the top slot in the States.

Notably, two of these seasons — “Sneaky Pete” and “The Tick” — were new to Amazon in 2017. “The Grand Tour” debuted in November 2016, and its second season has only been available since Dec. 8.

But there’s more good news for “The Grand Tour,” as well as another new Amazon series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” According to the report, Dec. 30 was the biggest streaming day of the year, and “The Grand Tour” Season 2 and the new Amy Sherman-Palladino series were the top streamed series that day.

As for movies, the most streamed film available on Prime in 2017 was the Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell holiday comedy, “Daddy’s Home,” followed by Michael Bay’s “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” and the original “Iron Man” movie. Those rankings remained the same globally and in the U.S.

A few other choice tidbits from the report:

“Wonder Woman” was the top movie rented or purchased globally.

“Bubble Guppies,” a children’s show on Nick Jr., was the most downloaded series globally and in the U.S.

“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” was the most downloaded movie globally and in the U.S.

Prime members streamed the least overall content on April 3, the same day as the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Austin, TX was home to the highest streams per customer in the U.S. last year, while Vienna, Austria took the global crown.

“Sneaky Pete” had the highest number of streaming customers among Amazon Original series in most U.S. cities, but in our nation’s capital of Washington D.C. — and the political capital of the world — “The Man in the High Castle” had the most streaming customers.

Take a look at the full report below:

Top Series for Prime globally:

Grand Tour (Season 1)

Sneaky Pete (Season 1)

The Man in the High Castle (Season 1)

The Man in the High Castle (Season 2)

The Tick

Top Movies for Prime Globally:

Daddy’s Home

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Iron Man

Dirty Grandpa

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Top Series Rented or Purchased Globally:

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

The Walking Dead (Season 7)

The Walking Dead (Season 8)

PAW Patrol (Volume 1)

This Is Us (Season 1)

Top Movies Rented or Purchased Globally:

Wonder Woman

Arrival

Sing

Trolls

The Accountant

Most Downloaded Series Globally:

Bubble Guppies (Season 1)

Mr. Robot (Season 1)

The Grand Tour (Season 1)

The Man in the High Castle (Season 1)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (Season 1)

Most Downloaded Movies Globally:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Part 2)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Interstellar

Daddy’s Home

Most Watched – HBO (U.S.) on Amazon Channels:

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

Game of Thrones (Season 1)

Game of Thrones (Season 6)

Big Little Lies (Season 1)

Westworld (Season 1)

Most Watched – Showtime (U.S.) on Amazon Channels:

Shameless (Season 7)

Homeland (Season 6)

Shameless (Season 8)

Billions (Season 2)

Twin Peaks: The Return (Season 1)

Most Watched – Starz (U.S.) on Amazon Channels:

Power (Season 5)

American Gods

Outlander

Outlander (Season 1, Volume 1)

Outlander (Season 2, Volume 1)

Most Streamed Series in U.S.:

Sneaky Pete – Season 1

The Grand Tour Season 1

The Man In the High Castle – Season 1

The Man in the High Castle – Season 2

The Tick

Most Streamed Movies in U.S.:

Daddy’s Home

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Iron Man

Dirty Grandpa

Star Trek Beyond

Most Downloaded Series in U.S.:

Bubble Guppies Season 1

Mr. Robot, Season 1

The Man In the High Castle – Season 1

The Grand Tour Season 1

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Season 1

Most Downloaded Movies in U.S.: