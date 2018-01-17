Ann Curry Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer: ‘Verbal Sexual Harassment Was Pervasive’ at NBC News

Curry joined "CBS This Morning" to gave her first television interview since leaving "TODAY" in 2015, and she said she was "not surprised" by Lauer's firing last year.

Ann Curry has broken her silence on Matt Lauer’s sexual harassment allegations in her first televised interview since leaving “TODAY” in 2015. The journalist appeared on “CBS This Morning” to promote her new series “We’ll Meet Again” and was asked about Lauer’s removal from “TODAY,” to which Curry said she was not surprised to hear about the allegations.

“I’m trying not to hurt people,” Curry said. “I know what its like to be publicly humiliated…and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else. But because you’re asking me a very direct question: I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment [at ‘TODAY’] that existed. I’d think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that…Verbal sexual harassment was pervasive. Period.

When confronted with the question over whether or not she blamed Lauer for the reason she was removed from “TODAY,” Curry responded: “You should ask someone else. I’m not the one to ask about that.”

“CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King pressed back, telling Curry she was the right person to ask this question.

“No no, because I don’t know what was all behind it,” Curry responded. “I do know it hurt like hell, it wasn’t a fun moment, I learned a great deal about myself. I’ve really at this point let it go. I’ve just let it go. It’s been years and I want to really move on from that. At this point I’m thinking hakuna matata.”

Watch Curry’s television interview in the video below.