Anne Heche Says She Was Fired From a Miramax Project After Denying Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Advances

“I personally did not suck Harvey’s d—, although he showed it to me and I got out of the room," Heche said in a podcast interview.

Anne Heche is the latest actress to say she experienced sexual harassment while working with producer Harvey Weinstein. The “Catfight” star said she was fired from a Miramax project, the company Weinstein founded with his brother Bob, after refusing to perform oral sex on the producer.

“I personally did not suck Harvey’s dick, although he showed it to me and I got out of the room before there was any physical contact,” Heche said during a podcast interview with “Allegedly“. “The fact is, I was fired from a job that I had been hired for in Miramax.”

Heche said she did not speak about the experience at the time out of fear of retaliation:

“The repercussions of standing up for yourself were as deep and targeted as some of the scars of the women who actually got more physically, unfortunately, involved. The efforts he made to have people followed, to have spies, to have threats, he fired people. You’re talking about girls, young actresses are very vulnerable… You were threatened the second you walk out the door.”

Weinstein has been accused sexual assault by over 80 women since the original allegations appeared in The New York Times and The New Yorker in October. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, though a number of criminal investigations have already been started in both the U.S. and the U.K.