‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ First Trailer: Evangeline Lilly Gives Paul Rudd a Run For His Ass-Kicking Money

Michael Douglas returns and Michelle Pfeiffer joins the cast for Marvel's small-sized sequel.

Move over, Paul Rudd. After teasing Evangeline Lilly’s ass-kicking dominance in the first movie, “Ant-Man and The Wasp” will finally let the “Lost” favorite loose in what promises to be another slick and funny crime caper. The sequel brings Peyton Reed back to the director’s chair and finds Michael Douglas reprising the role of Hank Pym. Michelle Pfeiffer joins the cast in the role of Janet van Dyne.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds Rudd’s Scott Lang attempting to balance his Ant-Man duties with the responsibility of being a father. His new mission finds him teaming up with Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, now the new Wasp, in an attempt to bring to light secrets form her family’s past.

The movie co-stars Walton Goggins, Michael Pena, Judy Greer, and Bobby Cannavale. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opens in theaters July 6.

Watch the first trailer below.