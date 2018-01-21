Armie Hammer Was Very Generous With His Weed on ‘Sorry to Bother You’ — Watch

But did he try to make a bong out of a peach?

Pretty much everyone besides James Woods loves Armie Hammer these days. Just ask the cast and crew of “Sorry to Bother You,” a racial satire that’s currently the talk of the town at Sundance. Speaking to Vulture, his castmates showered praise on the “Call Me by Your Name” star for his marijuana-related generosity on set.

“The first time I saw him, he gave me some weed,” said Omari Hardwick, one of Hammer’s co-stars in the film. “Yeah, I heard you had weed too,” chimed in Tessa Thompson. As laughter took over the room, director Boots Riley took charge. “I’m gonna clear this up,” he said. “Omari was like, ‘Man, that Armie, he’s a cool dude. He just gave me all this weed as a gift.’ And when I saw Armie the next time, he’s like, ‘Hey, have you seen Omari? I asked him to hold all this weed for me.’ “

“I found more,” Hammer then assured everyone. “Don’t worry, I found more.”

Read More: ‘Sorry to Bother You’ Review: Boots Riley’s Bonkers Racial Satire is the WTF Movie of the Year — Sundance 2018 Review

“I thought you were so generous,” added Thompson. “Taylor was on set like, ‘Armie’s giving away lots of pot.” Watch the full exchange below.