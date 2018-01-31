Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet Threw An Epic ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Dance Party in Italy — Watch

The stars finished off their "Call Me by Your Name" international press tour by returning to the city where they shot the film.

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet brought their “Call Me by Your Name” international press tour to an end in the best way possible. The stars joined director Luca Guadagnino for one last screening in Crema, Italy, which happens to be the city where the movie was shot, and they proceeded to throw an impromptu dance party in the streets after the showing. And yes, “Love My Way” by The Psychedelic Furs was on the music setlist.

Hammer teased the dance party in a series of tweets posted January 29. He told his followers in Crema to join him at midnight for an unspecified event. The only specifics mentioned were: “Anyone with speakers and booze get hugs.” Hammer didn’t even include a location.

Anyone with speakers and booze get hugs. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 29, 2018

Hammer and Chalamet showed up Crema’s centro at midnight, and a ton of fans were predictably waiting for them. A massive dance party ensued that will make any “Call Me by Your Name” fan not living in Italy very, very jealous.

Ballare con Armie Hammer 💚 pic.twitter.com/KlZFU373hz — MichiDG (@Micheledg89) January 29, 2018

No one had a better time than Hammer apparently, who took to Twitter following the celebration to thank the movie’s many devoted fans.

Just when I thought the Call Me By Your Name experience couldn’t get any better, all of you who came tonight to see the film and celebrate this movie with us from all over the world proved me wrong…. thank you from the bottom of my heart. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 30, 2018

“Call Me by Your Name” is nominated for four Oscars this year, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet. The film is now playing in theaters.