Art Directors Guild 2018 Awards Nominees Include ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and More

The Art Directors Guild has announced nominations for its 22nd Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in film, television, commercials, music videos and, for the first time, animated films.

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for its 22nd Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and, for the first time, animation features. This first-ever batch of animated films includes “Coco,” “Cars 3,” “Despicable Me 3,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” and “Loving Vincent.”

As is their practice, the guild divides up feature film nods between period film, fantasy film, contemporary film, and (now) animated film. Standout nominees this year include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Wonder Woman,” “Dunkirk,” and “Blade Runner 2049.” On the television side, series like “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things,” and “Big Little Lies” were also nominated.

Winners will be honored at the Awards Gala on Saturday, January 27, 2018, in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland. Today’s announcement was made by Art Directors Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Thomas Walsh, ADG, and Thomas Wilkins, ADG. Check out the full list of nominees below.

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM

PERIOD FILM

DARKEST HOUR, Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD

DUNKIRK, Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Production Designer: JIM CLAY

THE POST, Production Designer: RICK CARTER

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Production Designer: PAUL DENHAM AUSTERBERRY

FANTASY FILM

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD

BLADE RUNNER 2049, Production Designer: DENNIS GASSNER

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, Production Designer: RICK HEINRICHS

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES, Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

WONDER WOMAN, Production Designer: ALINE BONETTO

CONTEMPORARY FILM

DOWNSIZING, Production Designer: STEFANIA CELLA

GET OUT, Production Designer: RUSTY SMITH

LADY BIRD, Production Designer: CHRIS JONES

LOGAN, Production Designer: FRANÇOIS AUDOUY

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Production Designer: INBAL WEINBERG

ANIMATED FILM

CARS 3, Production Designers: WILLIAM CONE, JAY SHUSTER

COCO, Production Designer: HARLEY JESSUP

DESPICABLE ME 3, Art Director: OLIVIER ADAM

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE, Production Designer: GRANT FRECKELTON

LOVING VINCENT, Production Designer: MATTHEW BUTTON

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS: “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” “The Reptile

Room: Part One,” “The Wide Window: Part One,” Production Designer: BO WELCH

THE CROWN: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy,” Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS

GAME OF THRONES: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch,” Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY

MINDHUNTER: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9,” Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD

STRANGER THINGS: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,” “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO

Robert Viglasky / Netflix

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series



AMERICAN GODS: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow,” Production Designer: PATTI PODESTA

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum,” Production Designer: JULIE BERGHOFF

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “The Bridge,” Production Designer: ANDREW STEARN

MR. ROBOT: “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so,” Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

TWIN PEAKS: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15,” Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

Television Movie or LIMITED Series

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent,” Production Designer: JEFF MOSSA

BIG LITTLE LIES: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need,” Production Designer: JOHN PAINO

BLACK MIRROR: “USS Callister,” Production Designer: JOEL COLLINS

FARGO: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the Land of Denial?,” Production Designer: ELISABETH WILLIAMS

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?,” Production Designer: JUDY BECKER

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

FUTURE MAN: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny,” Production Designer: JESSICA KENDER

GLOW: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur,” Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED

MASTER OF NONE: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po,” Production Designer: AMY WILLIAMS

SILICON VALLEY: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error,” Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON

VEEP: “Omaha,” Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER

Erica Parise/Netflix

MULTI-CAMERA Series

9JKL: “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit,” Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON

THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,” “The Explosion Implosion,” Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

THE RANCH: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You,” Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

SUPERIOR DONUTS: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off,” Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON

WILL & GRACE: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas,” Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

APPLE: “Bulbs,” Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

CHANEL: “Gabrielle,” Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO

KATY PERRY: “Bon Appétit,” Production Designer: NATALIE GROCE

NIKE: “Equality,” Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: “Rivalry / PS4,” Production Designer: JASON EDMONDS

Variety or Competition Series/AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL

BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD: “Earth Is A Hot Mess,” Production Designer: JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: “74th Annual,” Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET

PORTLANDIA: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company,” Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Aziz Ansari + Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran,” “Larry David + Miley Cyrus,” Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: “STARRING LADY GAGA,” Production Designer: BRUCE RODGERS

Read More: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.