Art Directors Guild 2018 Awards Nominees Include ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and More

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for its 22nd Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and, for the first time, animation features. This first-ever batch of animated films includes “Coco,” “Cars 3,” “Despicable Me 3,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” and “Loving Vincent.”
As is their practice, the guild divides up feature film nods between period film, fantasy film, contemporary film, and (now) animated film. Standout nominees this year include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Wonder Woman,” “Dunkirk,” and “Blade Runner 2049.” On the television side, series like “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things,” and “Big Little Lies” were also nominated.
Winners will be honored at the Awards Gala on Saturday, January 27, 2018, in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland. Today’s announcement was made by Art Directors Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Thomas Walsh, ADG, and Thomas Wilkins, ADG. Check out the full list of nominees below.
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM
PERIOD FILM
DARKEST HOUR, Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD
DUNKIRK, Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Production Designer: JIM CLAY
THE POST, Production Designer: RICK CARTER
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Production Designer: PAUL DENHAM AUSTERBERRY
FANTASY FILM
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD
BLADE RUNNER 2049, Production Designer: DENNIS GASSNER
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, Production Designer: RICK HEINRICHS
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES, Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
WONDER WOMAN, Production Designer: ALINE BONETTO
CONTEMPORARY FILM
DOWNSIZING, Production Designer: STEFANIA CELLA
GET OUT, Production Designer: RUSTY SMITH
LADY BIRD, Production Designer: CHRIS JONES
LOGAN, Production Designer: FRANÇOIS AUDOUY
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Production Designer: INBAL WEINBERG
ANIMATED FILM
CARS 3, Production Designers: WILLIAM CONE, JAY SHUSTER
COCO, Production Designer: HARLEY JESSUP
DESPICABLE ME 3, Art Director: OLIVIER ADAM
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE, Production Designer: GRANT FRECKELTON
LOVING VINCENT, Production Designer: MATTHEW BUTTON
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS: “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” “The Reptile
Room: Part One,” “The Wide Window: Part One,” Production Designer: BO WELCH
THE CROWN: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy,” Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS
GAME OF THRONES: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch,” Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY
MINDHUNTER: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9,” Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD
STRANGER THINGS: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,” “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO
Robert Viglasky / Netflix
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
AMERICAN GODS: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow,” Production Designer: PATTI PODESTA
THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum,” Production Designer: JULIE BERGHOFF
THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “The Bridge,” Production Designer: ANDREW STEARN
MR. ROBOT: “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so,” Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE
TWIN PEAKS: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15,” Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
Television Movie or LIMITED Series
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent,” Production Designer: JEFF MOSSA
BIG LITTLE LIES: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need,” Production Designer: JOHN PAINO
BLACK MIRROR: “USS Callister,” Production Designer: JOEL COLLINS
FARGO: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the Land of Denial?,” Production Designer: ELISABETH WILLIAMS
FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?,” Production Designer: JUDY BECKER
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
FUTURE MAN: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny,” Production Designer: JESSICA KENDER
GLOW: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur,” Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED
MASTER OF NONE: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po,” Production Designer: AMY WILLIAMS
SILICON VALLEY: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error,” Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON
VEEP: “Omaha,” Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER
Erica Parise/Netflix
MULTI-CAMERA Series
9JKL: “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit,” Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON
THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,” “The Explosion Implosion,” Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
THE RANCH: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You,” Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
SUPERIOR DONUTS: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off,” Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON
WILL & GRACE: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas,” Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
APPLE: “Bulbs,” Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
CHANEL: “Gabrielle,” Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO
KATY PERRY: “Bon Appétit,” Production Designer: NATALIE GROCE
NIKE: “Equality,” Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: “Rivalry / PS4,” Production Designer: JASON EDMONDS
Variety or Competition Series/AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL
BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD: “Earth Is A Hot Mess,” Production Designer: JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: “74th Annual,” Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET
PORTLANDIA: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company,” Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Aziz Ansari + Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran,” “Larry David + Miley Cyrus,” Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO
SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: “STARRING LADY GAGA,” Production Designer: BRUCE RODGERS
