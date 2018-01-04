Art of the Title Names the 10 Best Opening Credits of 2017, From ‘Dark’ to ‘Split’

The website's selections range from television and film to advertisements and video games.

For the last five years, Art of the Title has debuted its annual list of the best opening credits of the year. Their end-of-the-year lists span film, television, video games and more, which often makes them an exciting opportunity to watch credit sequences you might not even know exist. The opening credits for the festival conference OFFF Barcelona 2017 would probably not be on your radar if not for this year’s top 10, for instance.

The 2018 list is dominated by television projects, including Netflix dramas such as “Mindhunter,” “Dark,” “Wormwood,” and “Anne With an E.” The Netflix comedy series “GLOW” also was included in the top 10. The only films to make the list this year were “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and the Hitchcock-inspired credits from “Split.”

“Anne With an E” was named the year’s best opening credits sequence for the way it “tells the story of Anne through her movement in nature.” The sequence was created by Creative Director Alan Williams and studio Imaginary Forces along with Artist Brad Kunkle,

Head over to Art of the Title for the full list and descriptions about each credits sequence. You can also watch each credits sequence on Art of the Title.

1. “Anne With an E”

2. “Dark”

3. “Mindhunter”

4. “GLOW”

5. “Split”

6. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

7. “Wormwood”

8. “Persona 5”

9. OFFF Barcelona 2017

10. “Sickos”