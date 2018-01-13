Ashley Judd Calls James Franco’s Response to Sexual Harassment Accusations ‘Terrific’

She's glad he's taking responsibility for his actions.

Ashley Judd was one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment last year, kicking off what’s come to be known as the #MeToo movement. After being asked about the allegations leveled against James Franco this week in an interview with Stephen Sakur of the BBC (via Vulture), the actress said that the actor’s response was “terrific.”

“I think that what James said is terrific. And I think that we’ve all behaved — at a certain level — unconsciously, and done things that were insensitive, inappropriate, without necessarily understanding that they were,” she said. “I mean we’ve all operated with a certain amount of tone-deafness, and I like the culpability, and we have to have restorative justice. This is about men and women being all together and having a more equitable and just workplace, home life, social spaces.”

During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” earlier this week, Franco said that “one of the things that I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had. If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in [people’s stories being heard] that much.”

As for the movement as a whole, Judd said she feels “joy — just unmitigated, electrifying joy.”