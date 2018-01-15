‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Teaser: Donald Glover Introduces ‘Robbin’ Season’ With Surreal Thrills

FX's Emmy-winning comedy series returns for its second season this March.

Donald Glover and company are back! FX has officially debuted a first-look teaser for “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” online, aka. “Atlanta” Season 2, and it will surely please any viewer who fell in love with the surreal delights of the first season. Plot details on the new season have remained tight-lipped, but clues can be found in the new title.

“It’s not Season 2; it’s ‘Robbin’ Season,’” executive producer and writer Stephen Glover told IndieWire about the new season. “Robbin’ season is the time before Christmas in Atlanta where there’s more criminal activity than normal because it’s about to be Christmas time.”

“Atlanta” will return to FX in March. Glover seems to be following his method from Season 1 by dropping unique teasers devoted to selling the show’s atmosphere instead of its plot. Watch the teaser below.