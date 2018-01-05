‘Atlanta’ Has a New Title, and a Premiere Date, For Season 2 — Here’s What We Know

TCA: FX also orders "Mayans MC" to series and announces the premiere dates for the final season of "The Americans" and the premiere of "Trust."

Donald Glover is finally back with Season 2 of “Atlanta,” and as a twist, the show has a new name: “Atlanta Robbin’ Season.” FX was mum on what that title actually means, although much more will be revealed later on Friday when Glover and the rest of the show’s cast and producers meet with reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Here’s what we do know: “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” will premiere on FX on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 10 p.m. It’s been more than a year since the finale of Season 1 aired (on November 1, 2016), so that news is very welcome to “Atlanta” fans.

Of course, Glover has been pretty busy since then, including filming the young Han Solo movie for Disney and watching his pop career as Childish Gambino score even bigger heights.

FX’s description of Season 2 doesn’t really say much more than what viewers already know, but it’s good to see everyone back: “In ‘Atlanta Robbin’ Season,’ two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Earn Marks (Donald Glover) is a young manager trying to get his cousin’s career off the ground. Alfred Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) is a new hot rapper trying to understand the line between real life and street life. Darius”(Lakeith Lee Stanfield) is Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary. Van (Zazie Beetz) is Earn’s best friend and the mother of Earn’s daughter. Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover.”

What exactly does “Robbin’ Season” in the title mean? IndieWire spoke to story editor Stephen Glover for an explanation. “It’s not Season 2; it’s ‘Robbin’ Season,” he confirmed on Friday. “Robbin’ season is the time before Christmas in Atlanta where there’s more criminal activity than normal because it’s about to be Christmas time, it’s the end of the year, there are a lot of people with gifts, there’s a lot of robberies going on because people have nice stuff at the time or trying to make money for Christmas or during that end of the year period, kind of like a vibe in Atlanta during that time.”

He added that the season “starts off around that time and it keeps going through that time, so you get a little taste of robbin’ season during this season.”

FX is behind “Atlanta,” which won two Emmy Awards in Season 1, as well as two Golden Globe Awards, and AFI, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice honors.

“I think what’s important with Season 2 is making sure that people understand how it feels to live in the city of Atlanta,” Stephen Glover told IndieWire last summer. “It’s a very unique experience in the south, which is a super-racist place, but at the same time, it’s one of the blackest places in the world probably in terms of African-American. That culture is drenched all over it. There’s so many layers to the life that people are living there, even down to rap music. You can find all of the things that you hear people rap about in Atlanta. That life is really there. There’s really tragedy and triumph in this city that’s so specific though. I think with Season 2 that’s the big goal, to get people to feel that.”

In other FX news, the network also announced that “The Americans” will premiere its sixth and final season on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 10 p.m. on FX, and “Trust,” the story of the Getty oil family, bows on Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. Also, the “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans MC” has been given a 10-episode series order, set to premiere in 2018.

“Mayans MC,” starring Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta, is “set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

Noberto Barba directed the pilot and is executive producer, with Kurt Sutter.

Additional reporting by Hanh Nguyen.