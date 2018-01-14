Aziz Ansari Accused of Sexual Misconduct

A woman says the comedian and actor took things too far on a date.

Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual misconduct by a New York–based photographer, who shared her allegations with Babe. Speaking anonymously, the 23-year-old says she met the “Master of None” star and creator at an Emmys afterparty in Los Angeles last year, which led to a date in New York the following week. The evening began well, she says, but took a turn when they went to Ansari’s apartment.

Read More:Aziz Ansari Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical

“In a second, his hand was on my breast,” she recalls. “It was 30 minutes of me getting up and moving and him following and sticking his fingers down my throat again. It was really repetitive. It felt like a fucking game … most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points, I stopped moving my lips and turned cold.”

The woman says Ansari was initially receptive when she didn’t want to do anything sexual, but then initiated further contact anyway. “He sat back and pointed to his penis and motioned for me to go down on him. And I did,” she continues. “I think I just felt really pressured. It was literally the most unexpected thing I thought would happen at that moment because I told him I was uncomfortable.”

IndieWire has reached out to Ansari’s reps for comment.

According to the woman, Ansari sent her a text message the following day saying that he’d had a good time. “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me,” she responded. “You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances.”

Ansari responded, “I’m so sad to hear this. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.” Read her full account here.