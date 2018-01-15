Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Accusation: Everything That Happened ‘Was Completely Consensual’

He adds that the current moment "is necessary and long overdue."

Aziz Ansari has responded to the accusation of sexual misconduct leveled against him, saying that the activity he and his accuser (who chose not to reveal her name) “by all indications was completely consensual” and that he was “surprised and concerned” when she told him the following day that she felt differently.

The woman, who is 23, told Babe the two went on a date last year that “turned into the worst night of my life” when he initiated sexual contact after she expressed discomfort.

Here’s Ansari’s full statement:

“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual. “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

“Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me,” she said in her text message. “You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances.”

Ansari responded, “I’m so sad to hear this. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”