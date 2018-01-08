Aziz Ansari Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical

The "Master of None" actor and co-creator has now proved victorious at both the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.

Aziz Ansari has won the Golden Globe for Best Actor TV Comedy thanks to his acclaimed work in Netflix’s “Master of None.” The actor co-created the comedy series with Alan Yang and also serves as a writer. Ansari was nominated in the category for “Master of None” back in 2016 following the show’s first season.

Ansari’s win for “Master of None” marks the first Golden Globe award of his career. The actor’s involvement with “Master of None” has made him a fixture on the television awards circuit. He’s won two writing Emmys for his work on the show and was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series last year thanks to his role as executive producer.

“Master of None” is also nominated in the Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes this year. Ansari will compete for the Best Actor Comedy trophy at the Screen Actors Guild awards later this month.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.