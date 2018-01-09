BAFTA Award Nominations Boost Homegrown Fare, from ‘Darkest Hour’ to ‘Dunkirk’

The BAFTA nominations favor British films, but it's hard to win an Oscar with one.

As ever, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards favor homegrown fare. Thus many slots that might have included such Hollywood films as “The Post” or “Wonder Woman” went to the likes of “Dunkirk,””Darkest Hour,” and “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.”

One movie that one would expect would do well with the BAFTAs, Stephen Frears’ “Victoria & Abdul,” starring Judi Dench, landed a mere Hair & Makeup nod. American contenders “Get Out” and “Lady Bird” did not make it to Best Film, even if Daniel Kaluuya and Saoirse Ronan landing acting nods; both Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig settled for Screenplay recognition.

Leading the BAFTA field was Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” with 12 nominations. “Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” followed with nine nominations and “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dunkirk” with eight. “I, Tonya” landed five nominations, “Call Me by Your Name” and “Phantom Thread” had four, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” “Lady Bird” and “Paddington 2” scored three.

“The Shape of Water” is nominated for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound, Editing and Special Visual Effects. Guillermo del Toro is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay, Sally Hawkins for Leading Actress and Octavia Spencer for Supporting Actress.

“Darkest Hour” landed Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair, as well as Leading Actor for Gary Oldman and Supporting Actress for Kristin Scott Thomas for their roles as Winston and Clementine Churchill, respectively. But Joe Wright did not land Best Director.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is nominated for Leading Actress for Frances McDormand and Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson as well as Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Cinematography and Editing. Martin McDonagh is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay.

Surprisingly, Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was nominated for Director for “Blade Runner 2049,” which is also nominated for Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Make Up & Hair, Sound and Special Visual Effects.

“Dunkirk” scored nominations for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Special Visual Effects, as well as Director for Christopher Nolan.

Margot Robbie is nominated for Leading Actress and Allison Janney for Supporting Actress for “I, Tonya,” which was also nominated for Original Screenplay, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair.

“Call Me by Your Name” is nominated for Best Film and Adapted Screenplay, Director Luca Guadagnino and Leading Actor Timothée Chalamet.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville are nominated for Leading Actor and Supporting Actress for their roles in “Phantom Thread,” which also landed nominations for Costume Design and Original Music, but not Screenplay or Director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” nabbed nominations for Leading Actress for Annette Bening and Jamie Bell for Leading Actor, as well as for Adapted Screenplay, getting a nice boost for Oscar contention.

“Lady Bird” is nominated for Original Screenplay Greta Gerwig, Leading Actress Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf for Supporting Actress.

“Paddington 2” garnered nominations for Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor Hugh Grant, which is unlikely to repeat stateside.

“Get Out” took two nominations, for Daniel Kaluuya for Leading Actor and Jordan Peele for Original Screenplay. In addition to their Leading Actor nominations, Kaluuya and Chalamet are nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

Also receiving Supporting Acting nominations are Christopher Plummer for “All the Money in the World” and Willem Dafoe for “The Florida Project,” while “The Death of Stalin” was nominated for Outstanding British Film and Adapted Screenplay. “Lady Macbeth” and “God’s Own Country” scored nominations for Outstanding British Film.

“Baby Driver” earned nominations for Editing and Sound. “Beauty and the Beast” won nominations for Production Design and Costume Design. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is nominated for Sound and Special Visual Effects.

Four other feature films receive one nomination each: Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” for Adapted Screenplay, “War for the Planet of the Apes” for Special Visual Effects, and “Victoria & Abdul” and “Wonder” for Make Up & Hair.

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday February 18 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by new host Joanna Lumley, replacing Stephen Fry, and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD. The ceremony is also broadcast in all major territories around the world.

Full nominations list below:

BEST FILM

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Emilie Georges, Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Peter Spears

DARKEST HOUR Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski

DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

DARKEST HOUR Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin, David Schneider

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson, Jack Tarling

LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Alice Birch

PADDINGTON 2 Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

THE GHOUL Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)

I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

JAWBONE Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen (Director)

LADY MACBETH Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ELLE Paul Verhoeven, Saïd Ben Saïd

FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER Angelina Jolie, Rithy Panh

THE HANDMAIDEN Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim

LOVELESS Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky

THE SALESMAN Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy

DOCUMENTARY

CITY OF GHOSTS Matthew Heineman

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck

ICARUS Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

JANE Brett Morgen

ANIMATED FILM

COCO Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

LOVING VINCENT Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart

MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE Claude Barras, Max Karli

DIRECTOR

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Denis Villeneuve

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Luca Guadagnino

DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

GET OUT Jordan Peele

I, TONYA Steven Rogers

LADY BIRD Greta Gerwig

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME James Ivory

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL Matt Greenhalgh

MOLLY’S GAME Aaron Sorkin

PADDINGTON 2 Simon Farnaby, Paul King

LEADING ACTRESS

ANNETTE BENING Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGOT ROBBIE I, Tonya

SALLY HAWKINS The Shape of Water

SAOIRSE RONAN Lady Bird

LEADING ACTOR

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS Phantom Thread

DANIEL KALUUYA Get Out

GARY OLDMAN Darkest Hour

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Call Me by Your Name

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ALLISON JANNEY I, Tonya

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS Darkest Hour

LAURIE METCALF Lady Bird

LESLEY MANVILLE Phantom Thread

OCTAVIA SPENCER The Shape of Water

SUPPORTING ACTOR

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER All the Money in the World

HUGH GRANT Paddington 2

SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WILLEM DAFOE The Florida Project

WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ORIGINAL MUSIC

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer

DARKEST HOUR Dario Marianelli

DUNKIRK Hans Zimmer

PHANTOM THREAD Jonny Greenwood

THE SHAPE OF WATER Alexandre Desplat

CINEMATOGRAPHY

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Roger Deakins

DARKEST HOUR Bruno Delbonnel

DUNKIRK Hoyte van Hoytema

THE SHAPE OF WATER Dan Laustsen

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Ben Davis

EDITING

BABY DRIVER Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Joe Walker

DUNKIRK Lee Smith

THE SHAPE OF WATER Sidney Wolinsky

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Jon Gregory

PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

DARKEST HOUR Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

DUNKIRK Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

THE SHAPE OF WATER Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

COSTUME DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jacqueline Durran

DARKEST HOUR Jacqueline Durran

I, TONYA Jennifer Johnson

PHANTOM THREAD Mark Bridges

THE SHAPE OF WATER Luis Sequeira

MAKE UP & HAIR

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn

DARKEST HOUR David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

I, TONYA Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee

VICTORIA & ABDUL Daniel Phillips

WONDER Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten

SOUND

BABY DRIVER Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth

DUNKIRK Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

THE SHAPE OF WATER Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson

DUNKIRK Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson

THE SHAPE OF WATER Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Nominees tbc

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES Nominees tbc

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

HAVE HEART Will Anderson

MAMOON Ben Steer

POLES APART Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low

BRITISH SHORT FILM

AAMIR Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster

COWBOY DAVE Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen

A DROWNING MAN Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Patrick Campbell

WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

DANIEL KALUUYA

FLORENCE PUGH

JOSH O’CONNOR

TESSA THOMPSON

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET