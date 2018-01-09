BAFTA Award Nominations Boost Homegrown Fare, from ‘Darkest Hour’ to ‘Dunkirk’

As ever, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards favor homegrown fare. Thus many slots that might have included such Hollywood films as “The Post” or “Wonder Woman” went to the likes of “Dunkirk,””Darkest Hour,” and “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.”
One movie that one would expect would do well with the BAFTAs, Stephen Frears’ “Victoria & Abdul,” starring Judi Dench, landed a mere Hair & Makeup nod. American contenders “Get Out” and “Lady Bird” did not make it to Best Film, even if Daniel Kaluuya and Saoirse Ronan landing acting nods; both Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig settled for Screenplay recognition.
Leading the BAFTA field was Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” with 12 nominations. “Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” followed with nine nominations and “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dunkirk” with eight. “I, Tonya” landed five nominations, “Call Me by Your Name” and “Phantom Thread” had four, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” “Lady Bird” and “Paddington 2” scored three.
“The Shape of Water” is nominated for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound, Editing and Special Visual Effects. Guillermo del Toro is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay, Sally Hawkins for Leading Actress and Octavia Spencer for Supporting Actress.
Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock
“Darkest Hour” landed Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair, as well as Leading Actor for Gary Oldman and Supporting Actress for Kristin Scott Thomas for their roles as Winston and Clementine Churchill, respectively. But Joe Wright did not land Best Director.
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is nominated for Leading Actress for Frances McDormand and Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson as well as Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Cinematography and Editing. Martin McDonagh is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay.
Surprisingly, Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was nominated for Director for “Blade Runner 2049,” which is also nominated for Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Make Up & Hair, Sound and Special Visual Effects.
“Dunkirk” scored nominations for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Special Visual Effects, as well as Director for Christopher Nolan.
Str/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie is nominated for Leading Actress and Allison Janney for Supporting Actress for “I, Tonya,” which was also nominated for Original Screenplay, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair.
“Call Me by Your Name” is nominated for Best Film and Adapted Screenplay, Director Luca Guadagnino and Leading Actor Timothée Chalamet.
Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville are nominated for Leading Actor and Supporting Actress for their roles in “Phantom Thread,” which also landed nominations for Costume Design and Original Music, but not Screenplay or Director for Paul Thomas Anderson.
“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” nabbed nominations for Leading Actress for Annette Bening and Jamie Bell for Leading Actor, as well as for Adapted Screenplay, getting a nice boost for Oscar contention.
Photo by Merie Wallace, courtesy of A24
“Lady Bird” is nominated for Original Screenplay Greta Gerwig, Leading Actress Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf for Supporting Actress.
“Paddington 2” garnered nominations for Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor Hugh Grant, which is unlikely to repeat stateside.
“Get Out” took two nominations, for Daniel Kaluuya for Leading Actor and Jordan Peele for Original Screenplay. In addition to their Leading Actor nominations, Kaluuya and Chalamet are nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.
Also receiving Supporting Acting nominations are Christopher Plummer for “All the Money in the World” and Willem Dafoe for “The Florida Project,” while “The Death of Stalin” was nominated for Outstanding British Film and Adapted Screenplay. “Lady Macbeth” and “God’s Own Country” scored nominations for Outstanding British Film.
“Baby Driver” earned nominations for Editing and Sound. “Beauty and the Beast” won nominations for Production Design and Costume Design. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is nominated for Sound and Special Visual Effects.
Four other feature films receive one nomination each: Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” for Adapted Screenplay, “War for the Planet of the Apes” for Special Visual Effects, and “Victoria & Abdul” and “Wonder” for Make Up & Hair.
The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday February 18 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by new host Joanna Lumley, replacing Stephen Fry, and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD. The ceremony is also broadcast in all major territories around the world.
Full nominations list below:
BEST FILM
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Emilie Georges, Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Peter Spears
DARKEST HOUR Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas
THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
DARKEST HOUR Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin, David Schneider
GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson, Jack Tarling
LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Alice Birch
PADDINGTON 2 Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
THE GHOUL Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)
I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
JAWBONE Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)
KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen (Director)
LADY MACBETH Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
ELLE Paul Verhoeven, Saïd Ben Saïd
FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER Angelina Jolie, Rithy Panh
THE HANDMAIDEN Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim
LOVELESS Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky
THE SALESMAN Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy
DOCUMENTARY
CITY OF GHOSTS Matthew Heineman
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck
ICARUS Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
JANE Brett Morgen
ANIMATED FILM
COCO Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
LOVING VINCENT Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart
MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE Claude Barras, Max Karli
DIRECTOR
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Denis Villeneuve
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Luca Guadagnino
DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan
THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
GET OUT Jordan Peele
I, TONYA Steven Rogers
LADY BIRD Greta Gerwig
THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME James Ivory
THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL Matt Greenhalgh
MOLLY’S GAME Aaron Sorkin
PADDINGTON 2 Simon Farnaby, Paul King
LEADING ACTRESS
ANNETTE BENING Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MARGOT ROBBIE I, Tonya
SALLY HAWKINS The Shape of Water
SAOIRSE RONAN Lady Bird
LEADING ACTOR
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS Phantom Thread
DANIEL KALUUYA Get Out
GARY OLDMAN Darkest Hour
JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Call Me by Your Name
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ALLISON JANNEY I, Tonya
KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS Darkest Hour
LAURIE METCALF Lady Bird
LESLEY MANVILLE Phantom Thread
OCTAVIA SPENCER The Shape of Water
SUPPORTING ACTOR
CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER All the Money in the World
HUGH GRANT Paddington 2
SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
WILLEM DAFOE The Florida Project
WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ORIGINAL MUSIC
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
DARKEST HOUR Dario Marianelli
DUNKIRK Hans Zimmer
PHANTOM THREAD Jonny Greenwood
THE SHAPE OF WATER Alexandre Desplat
CINEMATOGRAPHY
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Roger Deakins
DARKEST HOUR Bruno Delbonnel
DUNKIRK Hoyte van Hoytema
THE SHAPE OF WATER Dan Laustsen
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Ben Davis
EDITING
BABY DRIVER Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Joe Walker
DUNKIRK Lee Smith
THE SHAPE OF WATER Sidney Wolinsky
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Jon Gregory
PRODUCTION DESIGN
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
DARKEST HOUR Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
DUNKIRK Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
THE SHAPE OF WATER Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
COSTUME DESIGN
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jacqueline Durran
DARKEST HOUR Jacqueline Durran
I, TONYA Jennifer Johnson
PHANTOM THREAD Mark Bridges
THE SHAPE OF WATER Luis Sequeira
MAKE UP & HAIR
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
DARKEST HOUR David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
I, TONYA Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
VICTORIA & ABDUL Daniel Phillips
WONDER Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten
SOUND
BABY DRIVER Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
DUNKIRK Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
THE SHAPE OF WATER Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
BLADE RUNNER 2049 Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
DUNKIRK Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
THE SHAPE OF WATER Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Nominees tbc
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES Nominees tbc
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
HAVE HEART Will Anderson
MAMOON Ben Steer
POLES APART Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
BRITISH SHORT FILM
AAMIR Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster
COWBOY DAVE Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen
A DROWNING MAN Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Patrick Campbell
WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
DANIEL KALUUYA
FLORENCE PUGH
JOSH O’CONNOR
TESSA THOMPSON
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET