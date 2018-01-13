‘Before We Vanish’ Trailer: ‘Pulse’ Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa Returns With an Alien Invasion Drama — Watch

It's his 20th film.

Super LTD has released the trailer for “Before We Vanish,” Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s alien-invasion drama that premiered at Cannes last year. About three visitors from another planet on a scouting mission, the “Pulse” and “Cure” director’s latest is due in theaters next month courtesy of Neon’s newly launched boutique label. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “In his twentieth film, acclaimed horror director Kiyoshi Kurosawa reinvents the alien movie as a unique and profoundly human tale of love and mystery. Three aliens travel to Earth on a reconnaissance mission in preparation for a mass invasion. Having taken possession of human bodies, the visitors rob the hosts of their essence — good, evil, property, family, belonging — leaving only hollow shells, which are all but unrecognizable to their loved ones. Equally hilarious, thrilling, and profound, ‘Before We Vanish’ reminds audiences of the continued strength of one of Japanese cinema’s most unique auteurs — and the value of the human spirit.”

Masami Nagasawa, Ryuhei Matsuda, and Mahiro Takasugi star in the film, which debuted in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section in May before going on to screen at Fantastic Fest and the New York Film Festival, among others. Super LTD will release “Before We Vanish” on February 2.