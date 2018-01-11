‘Beirut’ Trailer: Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike Negotiate a Life-or-Death Hostage Situation — Watch

Dean Norris, Larry Pine, and Shea Whigham co-star.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Jon Hamm delivering a speech only to be interrupted by an explosion, now’s your chance. Bleecker Street has released the trailer for “Beirut,” an ’80s-set thriller co-starring Rosamund Pike. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “A U.S. diplomat (Hamm) flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives (Pike) to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.” Hamm most recently appeared in “Baby Driver” and “Marjorie Prime,” whereas Pike stars alongside Christian Bale in the underrated Western “Hostiles.” They’re joined in “Beirut” by Dean Norris, Larry Pine, and Shea Whigham.

Tony Gilroy (“Rogue One,” “Michael Clayton,” the “Bourne” movies) wrote the film, which “The Machinist” helmer Brad Anderson directed. Bleecker Street will release “Beirut” in theaters on April 13.