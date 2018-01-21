Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds Explains the Personal Journey Chronicled in Sundance Doc ‘Believer’ — Watch

He wants the Mormon church to be more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

In addition to being the frontman of Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds is also a practicing Mormon. His time within the Church hasn’t always been easy, he explained during a visit to the IndieWire Studio Presented by Dropbox, as he takes issues with its view of the LGBTQ community. That tension is explored in Don Argott’s documentary “Believer,” which is premiering tonight at Sundance.

“I got kicked out of BYU for having sex with my girlfriend,” Reynolds said, “and you have to kind of do these confessionary, confessional — I don’t know if confessionary is a word — and it was a really strange moment for me, because it was something that felt really beautiful and natural for me in that moment. And yet, then I felt like I was supposed to be feeling shameful about it.”

This led to depression for the next year of his life, with his entire community finding out about him getting kicked out of school. However, “the small amount of shame I felt, exponentially, is what these queer, gay Mormons are feeling — these LGBT Mormons are just so marginalized…Enough is enough,” he said. “It all stems from one thing, and that is leadership that tells these parents and these youths that their most innate, beautiful sense of sexuality and being is wrong and flawed.”

