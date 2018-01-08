‘Big Little Lies’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Miniseries, Its Fourth Award of the Night

It also won Best Actress, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor.

“Big Little Lies” has won the Golden Globe for Best TV Movie or Limited Series, its fourth award of the night. The show beat out “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “The Sinner,” and “Top of the Lake: China Girl” to win the prize. Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name and written/created by David E. Kelley, the show stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, and Laura Dern.

So successful as a miniseries that a second season has been ordered, “Big Little Lies” also dominated the Emmys. It won eight of the 16 awards for which it was nominated, including Outstanding Limited Series; Kidman, Skarsgård, Dern, and director Jean-Marc Vallée all took home prizes.

Kidman also earned a Globe for her performance, as did Dern and Skarsgård. Other winners tonight include Sam Rockwell, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss.

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 7 by Seth Meyers at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2017 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.