‘Black Mirror’ Easter Eggs: How All the Episodes Connect in Charlie Brooker’s Dark Universe

From white bears to white rats, here’s an ongoing list of all the references so far.

While the beauty of “Black Mirror” is its standalone anthology storytelling – well, that and its creepy-dark tales of tech innovations gone wrong – once the show got a season under its belt, it started to have a little fun within the world that Charlie Brooker had created. Episodes could feature references to past episodes, either as news stories on the telly or using technology that had been introduced previously.

It’s an ingenious way to give back to devoted viewers at the same time inspiring repeat viewings to catch all the references or experience the original episodes in a new way. As IndieWire’s Steve Greene noted, the season finale of Season 4, “Black Museum,” feels like a fitting end to the entire series, partly because of its narrative structure, but also because of its many nods to past episodes within the confines of the museum.

Bonus: Production designer Joel Collins spoke to IndieWire about using the original props to create some of these Easter eggs. In addition, his name can also be seen in “Black Museum.” Collins said, “I’m aware that I’m in there twice… and that may mean nothing to anyone else, but it means a lot to me. It’s quite funny. But there’s a lot going on in there. A lot.”

One of our favorite Easter eggs, though, isn’t a reference to the “Black Mirror” universe at all, but to its streaming platform. In Season 4’s “USS Callister,” Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) notes that even though he has favorite vintage sci-fi show “Space Fleet” on DVD, “Netflix has it these days.”

Here’s our best attempt at catching all the various references hidden throughout the seasons. It starts with Season 2 because the first season – consisting of “The National Anthem,” “Fifteen Million Merits,” and “The Entire History of You” – didn’t have episodes to reference yet.

The list is in chronological order by episode, so for those who want to check out the lists for the newest episodes first, here are the direct links the Season 3 Easter eggs and Season 4 Easter eggs.

SEASON 2

“Be Right Back”

Connection to: “The National Anthem”

– The UKN news channel is the same one seen in the very first episode of the series. This will be repeated throughout the series to the point we won’t mention it again.

– The headline, “Geraint Fitch cleared of wrongdoing following paparazzi scuffle,” is the same exact headline seen on TV during “The National Anthem.”

Unconnected Easter egg:

– When Martha is mourning the loss of her husband Ash, she sees three books about grieving in her email. One is written by Erica McEwan who shares the same name as “Black Mirror’s” graphic art director.

“White Bear”

– No references found so far.

“The Waldo Moment”

Connection to: “The National Anthem”

– The headline, “Geraint Fitch cleared of wrongdoing following paparazzi scuffle,” is the same exact headline seen on TV during “The National Anthem.”

Connection to: “Fifteen Million Merits”:

– Jessica Brown Findlay’s character Abi Khan is seen on a billboard next to a Waldo ad.

– Backstage on the set of the Waldo show, some mentions, “People believe some crazy things, I mean ABBA believed in angels!” On “Hot Shot,” Selma sang ABBA’s “I Have a Dream,” which includes the chorus lyrics “I believe in angels.”

Unconnected Easter egg:

– Erica McEwan’s name can be seen again on a Twitter feed.

“White Christmas”

Connection to: “Fifteen Million Merits”

– The song “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” heard in the karaoke scene is the same song Abi Khan sang for her “Hot Shot” audition in “Fifteen Million Merits.”

– One of the voyeurs watching Harry date is named “Pie Ape,” which is one of the insults used by someone referring to overweight people who are shunned in the “Fifteen Million Merits” world.

– While Joe Potter watches TV, he catches a glimpse of the show “Hot Shot.” Right after, he learns that the woman he loves has died in a rail crash.

Connection to: “Be Right Back”

– Bethany uses a pregnancy test that has the same happy baby animation indicator on it as the one used by Hayley Atwell’s character Martha.

Connection to: “White Bear”

– As Joe watches the news program about the rail crash, the news crawl at the bottom of the screen reads, “Victoria Skillane appeal bid rejected.” Skillane was the woman being elaborately tortured as part of her sentencing after having participated in killing a young girl.

– Joe’s holding cell at the end has the White Bear symbol on the name plate.

Connection to: “The Waldo Moment”

– One of the voyeurs watching Harry date is named “I_AM_WALDO.”

– As Joe watches the news program about the rail crash, the news crawl at the bottom of the screen reads, “MP Liam Monroe claims Twitter account was hacked.” Monroe (Tobias Menzies) was the main political candidate opposing Waldo.

Continue to next page for Season 3 Easter eggs>>