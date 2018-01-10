‘Black Panther’ Sold More Advance Tickets in One Day Than Any Marvel Movie in History

From "Fruitvale Station" to "Black Panther," Ryan Coogler is about to enter the Hollywood big leagues next month.

Hollywood is finally getting the memo about black excellence. “Black Panther” has already sold more advance tickets in its first 24 hours than any other Marvel movie, according to movie ticket site Fandango. That record was previously held by “Captain America: Civil War,” which opened in May of 2016 at $179 million. “Black Panther” is the first black lead in a Marvel superhero movie. (Anthony Mackie’s Falcon has appeared in three so far, and will be seen in the forthcoming “Avengers: Infinity War”). Fandango users also voted “Black Panther” he second-most anticipated movie if 2018, behind “Infinity War.”

Directed by “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed” helmer Ryan Coogler, “Black Panther” is the first standalone film about King T’Challa, the superhero known as Black Panther. Played by Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther first appeared in “Captain America: Civil War,” and excitement has been growing for the film ever since. The all-star cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan as the villainous Erik Killmonger.

“Black Panther” hits theaters Feb. 16, but you might want to buy your tickets now. Even Lupita herself couldn’t tickets in time, as she explained in a video posted to Twitter.