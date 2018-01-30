‘Black Panther’ First Reactions Praise Ryan Coogler’s ‘Iconic’ and ‘Incredible’ Marvel Movie: ‘It Will Save Blockbusters’

Marvel has done it again and then some, delivering a superhero film for the ages.

And just like that, Ryan Coogler has made an instant classic superhero movie. The “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed” director has unveiled his Marvel superhero tentpole “Black Panther” to fans and press, and although the official review embargo is still in place, people are going insane for the movie on social media. Critics are already calling “Black Panther” an “astonishing” achievement, the “James Bond of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” and the movie that “will save blockbusters.”

“‘Black Panther’ is riveting on many levels: visually astonishing, but more importantly, so unpredictable,” IndieWire’s Chief Film Critic Eric Kohn raves on Twitter. “Incredible to watch a major blockbuster celebrate blackness while exploring its relationship to various facets of pop culture.”

The film stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role and features a cast that includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker. Boseman first appeared as the character in “Captain America: Civil War.”

“Black Panther” opens nationwide February 16. Check out the stellar first reactions below.

#BlackPanther is riveting on many levels: visually astonishing, but more importantly, so unpredictable. Incredible to watch a major blockbuster celebrate blackness while exploring its relationship to various facets of pop culture. “Stop scaring me,” colonizer!” #wakanda4ever — erickohn (@erickohn) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER feels like the actual start of a new phase for Marvel, not only because it exists so well on its own terms, but because it feels so new and timely, through both its storytelling and the very people the story is about (and those who get to tell it). Wonderful. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira! — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is exceptional – the James Bond of the MCU. You’ve seen nothing like this in a superhero movie – it’s bold, beautiful & intense, but there’s a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It’s 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre’vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T’Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

#marvel does it again with ‘Black Panther’. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018

P.S. – I’m glad we got Ryan Coogler to direct (and co-write) #BlackPanther. Someone who loves our Blackness. Someone who loves and respects Black women – we need more of that. — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy. More later. pic.twitter.com/mmz8Nuf1sy — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 30, 2018

Just got back from the Black Panther premiere and after party. You will see this movie five or six times. It is everything and then some. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 30, 2018

I think the argument can be made for #BlackPanther being the best Marvel film ever! Just got out of premiere & overwhelmed at the imagery, the majesty, & a film that elevates the superhero genre to new heights. pic.twitter.com/LSkWEconB4 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER. Incredible. Real world building with Wakanda. Great mythology building around the Black Panther. Solid character development. Top notch action. Great narrative. Wonderful villain (rare for Marvel). Killer soundtrack. Fav MCU film since Civil War. — John Campea (@johncampea) January 30, 2018