‘Black Panther’ First Reactions Praise Ryan Coogler’s ‘Iconic’ and ‘Incredible’ Marvel Movie: ‘It Will Save Blockbusters’

Marvel has done it again and then some, delivering a superhero film for the ages.

And just like that, Ryan Coogler has made an instant classic superhero movie. The “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed” director has unveiled his Marvel superhero tentpole “Black Panther” to fans and press, and although the official review embargo is still in place, people are going insane for the movie on social media. Critics are already calling “Black Panther” an “astonishing” achievement, the “James Bond of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” and the movie that “will save blockbusters.”

“‘Black Panther’ is riveting on many levels: visually astonishing, but more importantly, so unpredictable,” IndieWire’s Chief Film Critic Eric Kohn raves on Twitter. “Incredible to watch a major blockbuster celebrate blackness while exploring its relationship to various facets of pop culture.”

The film stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role and features a cast that includes Michael B. Jordan,  Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker. Boseman first appeared as the character in “Captain America: Civil War.”

“Black Panther” opens nationwide February 16. Check out the stellar first reactions below.

