‘Black Panther’ Super Bowl Ad: Chadwick Boseman Uses His Superpowers to Sell Cars — Watch

Lexus joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe at last.

If you’re the type to watch the Super Bowl just for the commercials, then try to contain your excitement for this early look at “Long Live the King.” Lexus officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this “Black Panther” crossover, which features Run the Jewels’ song “Legend Has It.” Watch below.

This is no ordinary Super Bowl ad, dear reader — it’s an extended Super Bowl ad, which means you’ll have a full 30 extra seconds to appreciate Black Panther’s vibranium-securing skills and the automobile in question’s corner-hugging abilities, which surely outpace those of its competitors. In addition to star Chadwick Boseman, it also features Letitia Wright as his sister Shuri and three members of the Dora Milaje team of Wakandan special forces (Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Marija Abney and Zola Williams).

Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station,” “Creed”) directed “Black Panther,” which also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Forest Whittaker, Angela Basset, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, and Sterling K. Brown. Disney will release the film on February 16.