‘Black Widow’ Standalone Movie Finally Moving Forward At Marvel With Screenwriter Jac Schaeffer

Audiences have been craving a Black Widow movie for almost a decade now. It looks like Marvel may be finally ready to make one.

Black Widow is finally ready for her own film. Variety reports that Marvel and Disney are in the very early stages of moving forward with a standalone blockbuster centered around the fan favorite character, who has been played by Scarlett Johansson since “Iron Man 2.” According to the report, Jac Schaeffer has been tasked with penning the script.

Variety stresses that the project has not been greenlit yet, but the naming of a screenwriter is the closest a standalone Black Widow movie has ever gotten at Marvel. Johansson has had prominent roles as the character in the “Captain America” films and fans have been pushing for the studio to make a Black Widow movie for years.

Schaeffer is a rising screenwriter best known for her Black List script “The Shower.” The comedy about an alien invasion during a baby shower caught the eye of Anne Hathaway, who not only attached herself to the star in the movie but recruited Schaeffer to write the female-centric spin on “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” The movie, entitled “Nasty Women,” stars Hathaway opposite Rebel Wilson and will be released August 10 by MGM.

Johansson will reprise her role as Black Widow in this summer’s Marvel tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War.”