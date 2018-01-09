‘BoJack Horseman’ May Make Netflix History as Its First Original Series In Cable Syndication

Rerun rights to the acclaimed animated comedy are being shopped to cable buyers.

“BoJack Horseman” on cable television? It could happen. Distributor Debmar-Mercury is currently shopping rerun rights to cable buyers, Variety reports. The move is highly unusual for a Netflix original series and could result in the first domestic syndicated property for the streaming giant.

Last year, Sony Pictures Television, which has the global distribution rights to “House of Cards,” shopped that show to broadcast and cable networks for off-network consideration, but ultimately a deal has yet to be hammered out. Like Sony and “Cards,” one of the reasons “BoJack” is able to attempt syndication is because producer Tornate Co. retained off-network rights to the series when it was first sold to Netflix.

As Variety notes, “BoJack” debuted at an early stage of Netflix’s transition into original content when the company wasn’t as strict about acquiring all global rights to its series. Nowadays Netflix buys out the entire syndication window on its programs, meaning “BoJack” may be the first and last Netflix original to be syndicated for quite some time.

“I’m very proud of ‘BoJack Horseman.’ Who knew a washed up sitcom star, who happens to be a horse, would drive the best reviews of any television show or movie in which I have been involved in my career?” said Tornate head Michael Eisner. “This business is all about who you work with creatively. Thank goodness (creator) Raphael Bob-Waksberg walked through my door.”

Debmar-Mercury chiefs Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein told Variety that part of the reason they’re shopping rerun rights to the series now is because “cable buyers are in need of fresh comedy series.”

“In an era when addictive, laugh-out-loud comedies are in short supply, ‘BoJack Horseman’ delivers what cable networks have been missing,” Marcus and Bernstein said.

“BoJack Horseman” has aired 48 episodes to date across four seasons. The show has already been renewed by Netflix for Season 5.