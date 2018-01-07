Brad Pitt Bid $120,000 to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ With Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington

The celebrity fanboy was ultimately outbid at the charity silent auction.

Brad Pitt may be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, but he wasn’t able to secure the winning bid to watch an episode of “Game of Thrones” with series leads Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, as reported by our sister site Variety. The actor attended Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti on January 6, where this silent auction item was offered with an initial opening bid of $20,000, and quickly ballooned to six digits. Pitt outbid himself several times during the process, but the item was eventually sold to another attendee for $160,000. Although the original offer was only to watch the show with Clarke, Harington was also in attendance and offered to come along once the bidding hit $90,000.

The event was filled with many other A-list actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Lena Dunham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Segel, Connie Britton, and Patricia Arquette. DiCaprio was honored for his environmental work and spoke out about climate change.

“The biggest challenge now is to make sure that everyone understands what’s at stake,” he said. “But how can we do this when we have a president who, just this week, proposed a massive increase in offshore drilling? Their denial of so much of the scientific proof and evidence belongs in ‘the Earth is flat’ chapter of human history.”