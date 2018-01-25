Back to IndieWire

Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ Suit Revealed in First Set Photos, and It’s Surprising A Lot of Marvel Fans

The Oscar winner suits up to lead her very first blockbuster tentpole.

It’s been a long time coming for Marvel to finally make a female-led superhero tentpole, but “Captain Marvel” is officially underway with Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role. The first set photos have debuted online and reveal Larson suited up in her “Captain Marvel” costume, and the internet is predictably losing its mind with reactions from fans.

Some have noted that Larson’s costume is designed with the wrong colors, as she can be seen wearing a green and black suit and not her iconic red and blue uniform. But this costume could be an intentional plot element as the film is an origin story. People online have noted the suit is the Kree/Mar-Vell version, which means the advanced alien race will factor heavily into the story of “Captain Marvel.”

“Captain Marvel” is set for release in March 2019 and is being directed by “Half Nelson” and “Mississippi Grind” duo Anna Boden and Ryan K. Fleck. Marvel Cinematic Universe regulars Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles of Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively, while Ben Mendelsohn will appear as the film’s primary antagonist. The movie is reportedly set during the 1990s.

Check out photos of Larson suited up for the very first time below.

